Which athletes under 25 made SI's "Future Power Players" list? Lebron's sons Bronny James & Bryce James, Caitlin Clark, and more

Bronny James, Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark headline a star-studded Future Power Player's list released by Sports Illustrated. The list is dominated by college athletes and prospects just about to make the step up to college.

By far the biggest name on the list is Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 draft pick of the San Antonio Spurs. The 7-foot-5 French forward looks set to take the NBA by storm after a year of unrestrained anticipation to watch him ply his trade stateside.

Apart from having a famous dad, Bronny James has carved his own slice of respect with his exploits for Sierra Canyon School. James is a four-star recruit who is being projected to be an NBA player after next year's draft via USC.

He has built a brand around his name and is ranked No. 1 on the On3 NIL valuation list. His name is a brand, and if he can continue to combine it with his exploits on the court, the Sports Illustrated list will be justified.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark swept all of the college basketball awards, crowning it with the Naismith College Player of the Year award. She broke records in a dominant NCAA tournament display and her rivalry with LSU's Angel Reese has reignited national interest in women's basketball.

Bryce James' Peach Jam debut had plenty of watchers, and he impressed scoring 12 points in his team's win against Expression in the 16U Division. The four-star prospect who transferred to Campbell Hall has been touted as a better talent than his older brother, Bronny James.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was watched by scouts from the Knicks, Lakers and Mavericks. The earliest Bryce will be draft-eligible will be 2026, it's not clear whether LeBron James will hang around to play with him as well.

Will Bronny James and Caitlin Clark declare for their drafts in 2024?

It has often been thought that Bronny James will be a one-and-done player before declaring for the NBA draft. According to an ESPN mock draft, he was projected to be a first-round pick at No. 17 to the Atlanta Hawks.

Different projections have him going as high as a lottery pick but definitely within the first round. NBA teams have the added incentive of LeBron saying that he would like to play with his son before he retires, which could push them to draft Bronny James.

Caitlin Clark's future, on the other hand, is a bit murky. The WNBA draft eligibility rules are more stringent than those of the NBA, requiring the prospects to have completed a four-year degree or have turned 22 during the year of the draft.

Clark definitely qualifies but she has an extra year of eligibility after next year's draft and she has said before that taking it up could be an option.

Whichever way the future shakes out for these young prospects, they are already the cream of the crop in their disciplines.

Poll : 0 votes