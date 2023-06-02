Sophomore forward Maxwell Lewis has decided to declare for the 2023 NBA draft. He is expected to make a difference for whichever team drafts him. He has been working out for teams such as Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the draft.

What does this mean for Maxwell Lewis' chances of becoming a first-round pick when the NBA draft comes around? What are some realistic landing spots for him?

What does Maxwell Lewis bring to an NBA roster?

Maxwell Lewis has been an excellent forward at the college level. He played two seasons with the Pepperdine Waves. In 52 games, (33 starts) he averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, one steal, and 0.7 blocks. Standing at 6-7, 195 pounds, he could add more mass to his frame to dominate even more.

Lewis is an excellent shooter, evidenced by his 43 percent on catch-and-shoot jumpers (91st percentile). He also was able to finish at the rim, shooting 63 percent (74th percentile).

He has the ability to be a strong player on both ends of the floor and should be considered right outside of the lottery in the 2023 NBA draft.

Which teams can realistically select him in the draft?

The Lakers have the 17th selection while Oklahoma City Thunder are in the lottery with the 12th pick. Both of them are well placed to pick him up.

An interesting spot could be the Philadelphia 76ers, as we have talked about in other articles. His talent should elevate him to a lock in the first round of the NBA draft, but seeing him selected in the 20-30 range feels realistic. Teams are going to be looking for players who can make an immediate impact on the floor at the NBA level.

Another team with a shout are Portland Trail Blazers with the 23rd pick they received from New York Knicks in the Josh Hart trade. If the Blazers want to hit the reset button, there is another young star for them to build around or even just get more support on the wings for Damian Lillard.

