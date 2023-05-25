Create

NBA Mock Draft 2023: Predicted first round picks for all teams

NBA Mock Draft
2023 NBA Mock Draft with all the top prospects in the league

The NBA Draft 2023 will take place on June 22, shortly after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. The first pick of the draft belongs to the San Antonio Spurs, who will likely use it to pick Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is a generational talent and already has experience playing professional basketball. Standing at around 7-foot-5 with shoes, the French native is the tallest and best player in the class.

While it's almost 100% certain that the talented center will be the first pick in the NBA Draft 2023, every other pick is up for debate. The good thing, however, is that there are many talented players in this class, and many of them will likely become stars.

The NBA Draft 2023 will have many talented players who could make an impact on the league

The 2023 draft class is mostly focused on Victor Wembanyama since he's a generational talent. However, many other players have put on amazing performances and have a lot of potential.

Since the draft lottery has concluded, we already know the order of the picks. What we don't know is which players will be picked after Wembanyama. Since there is nearly a month left until the draft, many things could change until then.

Wembanyama will be the first pick in the NBA Draft 2023 (Image via Getty Images)
Wembanyama will be the first pick in the NBA Draft 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

Here is our NBA Mock Draft 2023:

  1. San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama
  2. Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller
  3. Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson
  4. Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson
  5. Detroit Pistons - Jarace Walker
  6. Orlando Magic - Taylor Hendricks
  7. Indiana Pacers - Cam Whitemore
  8. Washington Wizards - Anthony Black
  9. Utah Jazz - Ausar Thompson
  10. Dallas Mavericks - Gradey Dick
  11. Orlando Magic - Cason Wallace
  12. OKC Thunder - Keyonte George
  13. Toronto Raptors - Jordan Hawkins
  14. New Orleans Pelicans - Nick Smith Jr.
  15. Atlanta Hawks - Brice Sensabaugh
  16. Utah Jazz - Jett Howard
  17. LA Lakers - Dariq Whitehead
  18. Miami Heat - Jalen Hood-Schifino
  19. Golden State Warriors - Leonard Miller
  20. Houston Rockets - Dereck Lively
  21. Brooklyn Nets - Kris Murray
  22. Brooklyn Nets - Rayan Rupert
  23. Portland Trail Blazers - GG Jackson
  24. Sacramento Kings - Kobe Bufkin
  25. Memphis Grizzlies - Bilal Coulibaly
  26. Indiana Pacers - Colby Jones
  27. Charlotte Hornets - Noah Clowney
  28. Philadelphia 76ers - Maxwell Lewis
  29. Indiana Pacers - Marcus Sasser
  30. LA Clippers - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Miller is a projected top-3 pick in the NBA Draft 2023 (Image via Getty Images)
Miller is a projected top-3 pick in the NBA Draft 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

At the moment, the biggest mystery is who will be picked with the second pick in the upcoming draft. While Scoot Henderson is arguably a better prospect, the Charlotte Hornets already have LaMelo Ball, so they may decide to draft a forward instead.

It's also important to note that the final order of the NBA Draft 2023 might change. Teams are allowed to trade their picks on the draft night and can draft players for each other through these trades.

