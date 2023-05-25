NBA Mock Draft 2023: Predicted first round picks for all teams

The NBA Draft 2023 will take place on June 22, shortly after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. The first pick of the draft belongs to the San Antonio Spurs, who will likely use it to pick Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is a generational talent and already has experience playing professional basketball. Standing at around 7-foot-5 with shoes, the French native is the tallest and best player in the class.

While it's almost 100% certain that the talented center will be the first pick in the NBA Draft 2023, every other pick is up for debate. The good thing, however, is that there are many talented players in this class, and many of them will likely become stars.

The NBA Draft 2023 will have many talented players who could make an impact on the league

The 2023 draft class is mostly focused on Victor Wembanyama since he's a generational talent. However, many other players have put on amazing performances and have a lot of potential.

Since the draft lottery has concluded, we already know the order of the picks. What we don't know is which players will be picked after Wembanyama. Since there is nearly a month left until the draft, many things could change until then.

Wembanyama will be the first pick in the NBA Draft 2023

Here is our NBA Mock Draft 2023:

San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson Detroit Pistons - Jarace Walker Orlando Magic - Taylor Hendricks Indiana Pacers - Cam Whitemore Washington Wizards - Anthony Black Utah Jazz - Ausar Thompson Dallas Mavericks - Gradey Dick Orlando Magic - Cason Wallace OKC Thunder - Keyonte George Toronto Raptors - Jordan Hawkins New Orleans Pelicans - Nick Smith Jr. Atlanta Hawks - Brice Sensabaugh Utah Jazz - Jett Howard LA Lakers - Dariq Whitehead Miami Heat - Jalen Hood-Schifino Golden State Warriors - Leonard Miller Houston Rockets - Dereck Lively Brooklyn Nets - Kris Murray Brooklyn Nets - Rayan Rupert Portland Trail Blazers - GG Jackson Sacramento Kings - Kobe Bufkin Memphis Grizzlies - Bilal Coulibaly Indiana Pacers - Colby Jones Charlotte Hornets - Noah Clowney Philadelphia 76ers - Maxwell Lewis Indiana Pacers - Marcus Sasser LA Clippers - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Miller is a projected top-3 pick in the NBA Draft 2023

At the moment, the biggest mystery is who will be picked with the second pick in the upcoming draft. While Scoot Henderson is arguably a better prospect, the Charlotte Hornets already have LaMelo Ball, so they may decide to draft a forward instead.

It's also important to note that the final order of the NBA Draft 2023 might change. Teams are allowed to trade their picks on the draft night and can draft players for each other through these trades.

