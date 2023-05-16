Looking at Victor Wembanyama's comparison with 5 NBA legends ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama's comparison to NBA legends may have come too early, but the French native has proved capable of being a great player. The young center is just a month away from being drafted into the biggest basketball league in the world.

Wembanyama is already a pro and knows what it takes to play at a high level. However, seeing how he will adjust to the United States and the NBA's 82-game schedule will be interesting.

Considering that he has Hall of Fame potential, it's no surprise that Victor Wembanyama's comparisons have always been to some of the greatest players to ever play in the league.

#1 - Yao Ming

Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is one of the tallest players in the 2023 draft class. Due to this, it's no surprise that he's been often compared to Yao Ming, a 7-6 giant who played eight years in the NBA.

Yao was a great inside scorer who could also knock down long-range shots. His interior defense was good too, and his size helped him average 9.2 rebounds per game during his career.

Victor Wembanyama's comparison to Yao Ming was drawn because of their heights (Image via Getty Images)

This Victor Wembanyama's comparison makes sense since both players are tall. While the up-and-coming star is slightly shorter than Yao, he'll likely grow an inch or two by the time he plays his first NBA game.

Victor is not the greatest shooter in his class, but his versatility gives him an edge over Ming. He'll likely be used as a stretch five in the NBA and will be given the green light to shoot three-pointers.

#2 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Victor Wembanyama's comparison to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is mainly made because of their position. They are both centers, although Abdul-Jabbar was two inches shorter.

During his prime, Abdul-Jabbar was an unstoppable scorer who used a skyhook, his signature move, to dominate his opponents. He was the league's leading scorer right before LeBron James surpassed him in February.

Many fans drew Victor Wembanyama's comparison to Kareem (Image via Getty Images)

The LA Lakers legend was a skillful scorer in the post, and that may be the most significant difference between him and the projected first pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama's weight of 230 pounds makes it very difficult for him to establish a position in the post. Due to this, he'll have to either bulk up or simply keep taking more shots from range.

#3 - Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the greatest inside scorer the NBA has ever had. He was too powerful, and many teams struggled to stop him under the basket. Standing at 7-1 and weighing more than 320 pounds, Shaq was a beast.

During his final championship with the Lakers, O'Neal weighed 395 pounds, yet he was still very athletic.

Victor Wembanyama's comparison to Shaq may not make a lot of sense (Image via Getty Images)

While they are both centers that are much taller than many other players on the court, Shaq and Wembanyama don't have many other things in common. Due to this, Victor Wembanyama's comparison to Shaq doesn't make a lot of sense.

However, if the young French star can be as great on defense as O'Neal was, there is no doubt he'll go down as an all-time great player.

#4 - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant stands at almost seven feet and is very athletic. He can score buckets from just about any spot on the floor and is very quick and agile, which makes him nearly unstoppable.

While KD is tall, he only weighs 240 pounds, which is why many fans compare Wembanyama to him. They are both tall, yet their frames are rather small.

Victor Wembanyama's comparison to KD was drawn because of his body frame (Image via Getty Images)

"He is like Kevin Durant crossed with Rudy Gobert, making him a Gen-Z Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Ralph Sampson raised on YouTube videos," Kevin O'Connor wrote regarding Victor.

The talented star even admitted that Durant inspires him. He looks up to him and tries to apply some of his moves in games.

#5 - LeBron James

Victor Wembanyama's comparison to LeBron James mostly comes from the draft hype surrounding the young player. While their playstyles are entirely different, James knows what it takes to handle all that hype and pressure coming into the league.

The four-time MVP stands at 6-9 and is an athletic freak. Besides his impressive scoring skills, LeBron is also one of the best floor generals in the league, which helps him contribute when he's double-teamed.

LeBron's longevity has been impressive (Image via Getty Images)

Besides his skills on the court, LeBron's longevity is also impressive. Thanks to it, basketball fans will likely be able to watch his duel against Wembanyama in the next two years.

Unlike James, the young prospect already has experience playing in a professional basketball league. Due to this, he will handle all the pressure that surrounds him much easier.

