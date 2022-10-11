Where is Yao Ming now? Taking a closer look at the personal and professional life of the retired NBA star

Yao Ming had a short but amazing NBA career. The 7-foot-6 center out of China was one of the most dominant big men in the history of the league. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to injury problems.

Yao's last NBA game took place in late 2010. In July 2011, he decided to retire from professional basketball and focus on other things. This was very unfortunate as he was only 30 years old at the time.

The Chinese basketball legend could have achieved a lot in the NBA. However, he showed that he can do much more than just play basketball as he's become a successful businessman.

This article will reveal where Yao Ming is now and what he is up to.

Yao Ming is a successful businessman

Yao has had a lot of success in his life (Image via Getty Images)

Yao Ming has achieved a lot of success both on and off the basketball court. Before he retired from the NBA, the Chinese basketball player purchased the Shanghai Sharks, his former team, to save it from bankruptcy.

The basketball legend is a successful businessman who owns many restaurants in both Houston and Shanghai. These two cities are very special to him, which is why it's not surprising that he has businesses in them.

Besides restaurants, Yao Ming also owns a winery. All of these business ventures have helped the Hall of Famer stay relevant since his retirement. In 2022, Yao's net worth is estimated at $175 million.

Yao's basketball career was incredible (Image via Getty Images)

Despite only being in the NBA for eight years, Ming has remained involved with basketball. In 2017, the basketball legend was named the president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Besides his successful business ventures and basketball career, Yao Ming is a well-known philantropist. He has helped thousands of unfortunate people and one of his biggest donations was a $2 million donation after the Sichuan earthquake in 2008.

Another pleasant thing about the former NBA player is that he cares about animals. He's been involved in conservation work and has tried to help with conservation of elephants, rhinoceros, and sharks.

Yao's personal life

Yao kept investing in himself even after his NBA career ended (Image via Getty Images)

During his eight-year NBA career, Yao Ming averaged 19 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He only played for the Houston Rockets and is one of the best centers in franchise history.

When his career ended, the basketball legend enrolled at the Antai College of Economics & Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. He graduated with a degree in economics seven years later.

Yao met Ye Li, a Chinese basketball player, when he was 17. The two started dating in early 2000s and married in 2007. Their daughter, Yao Qinlei, was born in 2010 in Houston.

The former NBA All-Star has also been involved with politics. He was a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference from 2013 to 2018.

