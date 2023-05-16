What is Victor Wembanyama's ethnicity? Taking a closer look at NBA draft prospect's race & roots

Victor Wembanyama's ethnicity is something many basketball fans have wondered about. While many fans know that the young prospect is from France, they don't know much about his parents and his roots.

Wembanyama is a projected first pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Standing at 7-foot-4, he's one of the tallest and most athletic players in the class. The center has already played professional basketball in France and is ready for the next step.

Interestingly, Wembanyama's father is of Congolese descent. Victor's parents were both athletes, which is why it's no surprise that he's become one of the world's best basketball players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Wembanyama's ethnicity is mixed

Victor Wembanyama's father, Felix is a former track and field athlete. He achieved a lot of success in both long jump and triple jump. The former Congolese athlete also has a brother who is a basketball coach.

Victor's mother is Elodie de Fautereau and she's Caucasian. Due to this, the young basketball star has a mixed background. Elodie was born and raised in France, where she started playing and coaching basketball.

Victor Wembanyama's ethnicity is mixed (Image via Getty Images)

Wembanyama's mother stands at 6-2, and her son's love for basketball came from her. Besides playing for teams in France, Elodie also represented the country's national team in basketball.

You may be interested in reading: Looking at Victor Wembanyama's comparison with 5 NBA legends ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama's ethnicity will continue the NBA's tradition of having players of Congolese descent. Jonathan Kuminga and Bismack Biyombo are the two other active players who were born in the African country.

The young center was born in France, but his roots are also in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He will also represent his home country in the best basketball league in the world.

Victor's father is of Congolese descent (Image via Getty Images)

Wembanyama has established himself as one of the best basketball players in the entire world. Considering that many members of his family have been involved in sports, this is no surprise.

You may be interested in reading: “He’s projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value" - NBA scout reflects on Victor Wembanyama's potential impact

The 7-4 center just finished his regular season in France with an 18-point, nine-rebound performance in 26 minutes. The 2023 NBA draft will take place on June 22, and Wembanyama will almost certainly be the first overall pick in it.

Poll : 0 votes