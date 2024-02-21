The Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, got a huge surprise from Under Armour. They took to their joint Instagram handle to show off the new gift and thanked the sportswear giant for it. They also expressed their excitement for wearing the new pair of shoes tey received in the surprise.

The basketball twins have an NIL deal with Under Armor, among other brands, and regularly donn sporting apparel from the brand. They have emerged as big social media influencers, raking in huge amounts of money annually. One of the perks of such NIL deals is the stunning products that the brands give out to their ambassadors, like the shoes in this example.

Here is what the Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, had to say on the exciting pair of shoes as a surprise from Under Armour.

“New. Can't wait to rock. Thank you @underarmour,” the twins wrote in the IG story, along with a snap of the shoes.

The surprise that the Cavinder Twins got from the sporting giant.

The twins have emerged as big influencers with a substantial fan following on social media. On Instagram alone, their joint handle has more than 322,000 followers.

Hanna Cavinder has 772,000+ fans on the social media platform, while Haley Cavinder boasts of 810,000+ followers. They were one of the first NCAA athletes to sign NIL deals, and currently have agreements with the likes of Boost Mobile, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Champs Sports, Raising Cane’s, Crocs and a host of others. In total, the fraternal twins have deals with approximately 31 brands, taking their NIL valuation to $1.7 million annually.

How has living in Texas been for the Cavinder Twins?

The Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, recently opened up about their experience of living in Texas. While Haley is playing for the TCU Horned Frogs in her last NCAA women's basketball season, Hanna has another reason of living in the Lone Star State. Apart from being there to support her sister.

"Being able to live close to them (mum and dad) has been very very nice. I love my friends here. I am more of a Dallas girly,” Hanna said in a recent YouTube video.

Haley is also happy with life in Texas because her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Furguson, is based out of there. So all in all, moving from Miami to Texas has been good for both the sisters.

The twins announced their decision to retire from college basketball after playing a season for the Miami Hurricanes last year. Earlier, they had played two seasons for the Fresno State Bulldogs. While Hanna stuck to her decision, Haley decided to make a comeback for one final season this term.

