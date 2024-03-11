"Off days with my favvvv": $1.7M NIL-valued Angel Reese exudes joy on her day off following intense SEC tournament loss to South Carolina

Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers might have fallen short in the SEC tournament but that won't stop her from enjoying her off days. She recently shared an adorable snap with her fans on Instagram. The basketball star exuded joy for her off time before March Madness began.

Reese has led the Lady Tigers to the SEC tournament final to set up the summit clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The team fell at the final hurdle at the Ben Secours Wellness Arena. Now while they wait for Selection Sunday, Reese decided to unwind for a bit.

“Off days with my favvvv @keuxethetics,” Reese wrote in her Instagram story.

The snap was shared by Reese on her Instagram story.

Keux Esthetics is a beauty, cosmetics and personal care brand owned by Reese’s friend Kori Davis. The brand offers specialized services in facials, vajacials and body waxing, among other things.

The star forward, with an NIL valuation of $1.7 million, according to On3, had a great season with the Lady Tigers, finishing second in the SEC behind the Gamecocks, who didn't lose a single game throughout the season.

She won the SEC Player of the Year title for her accomplishments on the court and set several records in the SEC Tournament. But it wasn't enough to halt the Gamecocks' onslaught, which proved too much for the reigning national champs in the end.

Angel Reese and LSU fall to the invincible Gamecocks

Playing South Carolina in the SEC Tournament final had to be difficult given the kind of season the Gamecocks are going through. But Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers fought till the end of the intense matchup.

The star forward managed 15 points and 13 rebounds before twisting her ankle again and being forced off the court.

Aneesah Morrow, who was praised by Reese after the semi-final win, kept up her performance with 19 points and 10 rebounds but the Gamecocks won 79-72 to lift the conference title and get a direct ticket to March Madness.

South Carolina has won all 33 of its games this season and appears to be the team to beat. It remains to be seen who will finally bring an end to their juggernaut. Will it be LSU, someone else, or nobody? Fans will need to wait until March Madness to find out.

