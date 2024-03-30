Ahead of the LSU Tigers' Sweet 16 matchup against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, forward Angel Reese was dealt a blow due to a tragedy in her hometown of Baltimore a few days ago.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning after being rammed by a container ship, causing the deaths of six people who worked on the bridge.

During her pre-game news conference on Friday, Reese, who is from Randalstown, Baltimore, had a touching message for the people affected by the tragedy.

“My prayers are to everyone that hasn’t been found yet, and the ones that are found and are still suffering from injuries,” Reese said. “I’m praying for Baltimore right now, and I hope everything gets resolved.”

Reese, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.8 million, revealed that they used to drive over the bridge to visit her aunt and that her aunt is a frequent user of the bridge.

“And we drive over it to get to her (Reese's aunt) house,” she said. “So, I’m not sure the route she’s taking right now or if she’s been able to go to work since then. We’re not distracted. We’re still focused on the main goal.”

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese returns to Baltimore

Angel Reese has never hidden her love for Baltimore, attending St. Frances Academy and even playing for the Maryland Terrapins to stay close to her mother, Angel Reese Webb, before transferring to LSU in 2022.

Her brother Julian Reese plays for the Terrapins, and her cousin Jordan Hawkins, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, is also from Maryland.

Reese threw the first pitch in the game pitting the Baltimore Orioles against the LA Dodgers at Oriole Park last year as part of a homecoming tour post-championship win.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey also organized a game in Reese's home state against Coppin State in December, and the turnout showed just how cherished the LSU star is in Baltimore.

The gym where the game was played has a capacity of 4,100, and the tickets sold out almost immediately after they were put out.

“This is my home first,” said Reese before the game. “I’m the Baltimore Barbie before the Bayou Barbie.”

Expand Tweet

Wes Moore, the Maryland Governor, and Brandon Scott, the Mayor of Baltimore, were both in attendance. The latter had even presented Reese with the key to the city after she won the national championship last year.

Reese finished the 80-48 win with 26 points, six rebounds and two assists. After the game, Kim Mulkey explained why the illustrious Tigers played such a small program like Coppin State.

“Angel has come back to Baltimore and done a lot of wonderful things, and this means a great deal to her,” Mulkey said. “And because it means a great deal to her, it means a great deal to us as a program.”

Even as she attempts to lead the LSU Tigers to another national championship, Angel Reese is already considered a legend in Baltimore due to her efforts to give back to the community.