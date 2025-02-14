$3 million singer Tamar Braxton drops 2-word reaction hyping up Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony

Days after her Super Bowl visit, Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony posted a set of pictures in a cool gray mini-slip dress on her Instagram on Thursday. The form-fitting sleek dress features two lace straps extending over the shoulders. The bust area of the attire harbors a shimmery, net-like overlay that catches the light and adds a shine to the look.

Ad

Alongside a BTS-type snippet of posing in the dress, Anthony also posted the "You cannot replace me" meme from @triplethreattash in the last slide.

"Swipe to the end for the mood 😂," the post read.

Ad

Trending

As Anthony's fans, friends and family members hyped her up in the comment section, singer Tamar Braxton, who has a net worth of $3 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) also joined in:

"Oh mam 🔥🔥," she wrote.

Tamar Braxton comments on La La Anthony's post | via @lala

Anthony, who started out as an MTV VJ, has transitioned to become a reputable actor, fashion influencer and entrepreneur. She starred in "The Waterboyz" and "The Bad Guardian" in 2024 and is set to appear in Hulu Original comedy series "Group Chat" and produce the drama series "All's Fair."

Ad

Starring in multiple movies/TV shows ranked over 8.0 on IMBD, La La Anthony has also earned nominations for Best Actress from NFTA, Outstanding Guest Performance from Image Awards and Best Ensemble Cast from Acapulco Black Film Festival.

La La Anthony backs Kiyan Anthony's college decision

Combo guard Kiyan Anthony declared that he will play for Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, Syracuse Orange, in college. The decision came in November 2024 during an appearance on the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast with his parents.

Ad

The 17-year-old shared that he was initially confused between USC and Syracuse. He also expressed his appreciation for the length coach Adrian Autry went to recruit him, from visiting New York to being present at his high school/AAU level games.

La La Anthony backed her son's statement, commending Syracuse's coaching staff's efforts.

"They're an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority," she said (at 28:28).

Ad

"They were great and it's big shoes to fill but at the same time, this is his moment and his lane and it's time for him to create his own reality. So, I'm excited."

Kiyan Anthony had more than 20 offers, which he narrowed down to six after his Nike EYBL stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback