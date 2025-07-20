  • home icon
$4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 1-word reaction after linking up with ex-Rutgers star Dylan Harper

By Nishant
Published Jul 20, 2025
Syndication: The Patriot Ledger - Source: Imagn
BYU signee AJ Dybantsa attended the NBA Summer League on Friday. The Instagram accounts of the NBA Summer League and NBA Future Starts Now shared pictures of Dybantsa with former Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. The two appear in the middle of a discussion in the stills.

Dybantsa, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $4.1 million, reshared the post on his Instagram story.

"blooda 🤞🏾," Dybantsa captioned the post, sending his best wishes.
AJ Dybansta via Instagram Stories
Dylan Harper was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He will play in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, AJ Dybantsa will begin his freshman year with BYU and is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Harper suited up for two games in the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League against the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. He averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, including a buzzer-beater win over the Jazz. He totalled 32 points in 42 minutes, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 1-of-8 from 3.

Despite concerns about his three-point shooting, the Spurs are satisfied with his performance and will next play him in the preseason opener on October 8 against the Miami Heat.

The Spurs wrapped the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League with a 96-84 win over the Pistons with a 4-1 record. Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant and Riley Minix sat out while David Jones-Garcia led the team with 23 points.

AJ Dybantsa eyes the National Championship with BYU, addresses Kevin Durant

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, has one goal as he begins his college career at BYU.

“I think the only goal we’ve got in mind is winning a national championship,” he said at the NBA Summer League.

After BYU reached the Sweet 16 under Kevin Young, Dybantsa believes the Cougars can go further.

“We got to a Sweet 16 last year [with] a first-year coach. I think we’re only going to go farther," he added.
Dybantsa has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant, his favorite player. Talking about that, he said:

“I wouldn’t say it’s too similar. I think he’s really one of one. But I mean, I try to take a lot of things from his game, like the simplicity part of it, getting to your spots quicker and stuff like that.”

Dybantsa leads a top-five recruiting class at BYU that includes four-star Xavion Staton and top transfer Rob Wright.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.



Edited by R. Elahi
