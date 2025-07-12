Is Dylan Harper playing today against Mavericks? Latest on Spurs No. 2 pick's Summer League debut vs Cooper Flagg (July 12)

Dylan Harper is expected to make his highly anticipated San Antonio Spurs debut in Sunday’s blockbuster Summer League matchup against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. The No. 2 overall pick had missed the Spurs’ previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a minor groin issue.

According to Spurs reporter Matt Guzman, Harper has not yet been given an official injury designation. The team is expected to make a final decision on his availability following a morning walkthrough on game day. Despite the uncertainty, there is growing optimism that the rookie will finally take the court in a Spurs uniform.

Harper is coming off an impressive season with Rutgers, which led San Antonio to select him with the second overall pick. The 6-foot-6 guard expressed excitement about joining the Spurs, calling it a dream come true to play for a franchise known for its rich legacy and championship pedigree.

"Growing up this was one of the teams you always wanted to play for," Harper said. "Seeing their dynasty… and wanting to add a few more (banners)."

Reflecting on Dylan Harper’s final season at Rutgers, the rising star left a lasting impression with his versatile and well-rounded game. He showcased his full skillset, averaging an impressive 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting an efficient 48.4% from the field.

Where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Summer League game will take place on Sunday, July 12, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tip off is slated for 4 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PT).

The Spurs vs, Mavericks game will be nationally televised on ESPN while FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest and KFAA will telecast the game in local markets. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

