"Gonna change quick" - No. 2 pick Dylan Harper predicts Spurs playoff drought is about to change

This year's No. 2 NBA rookie pick Dylan Harper believes he can provide immediate help to the San Antonio Spurs. He also said that he sees the team breaking its playoff drought in his first year.

Ad

The 19-year-old Rutgers University standout said during his introductory press conference on the Spurs' current playoff drought spanning six years.

Harper said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's gonna change real quick."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dylan Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, played one season at Rutgers before declaring for the NBA draft. With the Scarlet Knights, he went for averages of 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 steals in 29 games.

In San Antonio, he joins forces with the last two NBA rookie of the year, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, as well as a host of young veterans led by De'Aaron Fox as they look to end the Spurs' playoff drought.

Ad

They were last in the playoffs in 2019, losing in the opening round to the Denver Nuggets. Before that, they made the postseason for 22 straight years, playing in the Finals six times and winning five titles.

Longtime coach Gregg Popovich has stepped down from his post, elevating erstwhile interim coach Mitch Johnson to coach.

Spurs manager high on what Dylan Harper brings to the team

San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright believes they did well in selecting Dylan Harper at No. 2 in this year's NBA draft. He's confident that the young hooper can make instant impact in his first year.

Ad

The team executive spoke about Harper following draft proceedings on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York:

“He’s got a rare confidence with humility. He’s a very down-to-earth, simple kid. He loves basketball. ... you can tell he knows he’s a good basketball player. He wants to be part of a group. He wants to be part of a team, and he’s willing to work. He’s willing to sacrifice.”

Ad

Rutgers v Oregon - Source: Getty

Wright said that Dylan Harper should be a key piece in the Spurs' backcourt rotation, that includes De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell.

Apart from Harper, the Spurs also got Arizona forward Carter Bryant with the No. 14 pick. His versatility could improve San Antonio's defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More