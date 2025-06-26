"It's surreal" - Dylan Harper's mom Maria Harper makes feelings clear on son's NBA journey's commencement

Dylan Harper's mother, Maria Harper, has gone viral after appearing alongside her son in the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday in Brooklyn. Maria, a former college basketball player and current coach, made her feelings clear after Dylan was drafted second by the San Antonio Spurs.

Speaking to ESPNW during the draft, Maria was asked to give her thoughts on Dylan's journey from a high school star in New Jersey to Rutgers and now to the NBA. She was so proud of her son's accomplishment, joining brother Ron Jr., who is on a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons.

"It's surreal," Maria said. "The NBA is a very, very exclusive club. He's worked so hard to get here. I'm proud of him."

While some fans assumed that Dylan Harper got basketball in his blood because of his father, Ron Harper, his mother served as his coach since he was in elementary school. Maria Harper was a college player for the University of New Orleans from 1993 to 1996 before turning into a high school coach in New Jersey.

Maria was born in the Philippines before moving to the United States at the age of seven, settling in New Jersey. She's an assistant coach for Don Bosco Prep, where his sons Dylan and Ron Jr. played high school basketball. She has been very supportive of her sons, with Ron serving as an inspiration.

Ron played 16 seasons in the NBA from 1986 to 2001 for teams such as the LA Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers. He won three championships in Chicago and one in Los Angeles. He was married to Maria from 2005 to 2012, according to People Magazine.

Victor Wembanyama welcomes Dylan Harper to San Antonio

Victor Wembanyama welcomes Dylan Harper to San Antonio. (Photo: IMAGN)

The San Antonio Spurs were rumored to be shopping the second pick in this year's draft, hoping to land a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jaylen Brown. The Spurs used the pick to draft Dylan Harper, who is among the best players in college basketball last season.

Harper was welcomed to San Antonio by Victor Wembanyama, who shared an Instagram story of his screen watching the draft. Wemby is still recovering from a blood clot condition that has kept him out since the All-Star break.

Victor Wembanyama shared this on IG. (Photo: @wemby on IG)

Harper joins a backcourt consisting of De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. The Spurs also added Carter Bryant with the 14th pick, creating more depth heading into next season.

