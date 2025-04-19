4x NBA champ Andre Iguodala's son commits to Big 12 program amid transfer portal exodus

Andre Iguodala II, the son of four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala, will be going to the Baylor Bears.

Andre Iguodala II confirmed his commitment to the Big 12 program in a chat with On3 Sports' Joe Tipton on Friday.

The Link Academy (MO) forward had several options before choosing Baylor as his next team. The Arizona Wildcats showed interest in signing him, with Iguodala II visiting their campus in February. His father, Andre Iguodala, who had won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award, played for Arizona during his college days.

Iguodala II also got an offer from the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Ohio State and Cal also tried to recruit the 6-foot-6 forward before he committed to the Bears. He explained to On3 why he opted for Baylor.

“The staff and the opportunity to develop and improve were big reasons why I committed,” Iguodala told On3. “They showed me a lot of support and love and looked like a true family on my official visit to campus.”

Andre Iguodala II later described himself as a "3&D shooter with some athleticism and playmaking" when asked what type of player the Bears are getting from him. Iguodala's move to Baylor is a welcome development for coach Scott Drew after a mass exodus struck his team recently.

There are no players left from the Bears team that finished with a 20-15 overall record in the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Who will play for Baylor apart from Andre Iguodala II in the 2025-26 NCAA season?

Wyoming Cowboys guard Obi Agbim (#5) dribbles the ball up court in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Photo: Imagn

Andre Iguodala II is just the second high school recruit Scott Drew has gotten for Baylor this year. He joins five-star small forward Tounde Yessoufou, who earlier signed his letter of intent to play for the Bears.

To bolster his short-handed lineup, Drew and his staff has tried acquiring players through the transfer portal. They have gotten a few notable names, including guard Obi Agbim and forward Michael Rataj.

Agbim played for the Wyoming Cowboys last season, averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals through 29 games. He led Wyoming in scoring, assists and steals in the 2024-25 season.

Rataj spent three seasons with the Oregon State Beavers before entering the transfer portal. He posted career-best numbers in several categories during the 2024-25 season, averaging 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals through 32 games.

