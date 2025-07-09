5 players to watch out for Team USA in the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup ft. Jazzy Davidson

The FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup 2025 is set to tip off on Saturday, as some of the brightest young stars in global basketball take to the court in Czechia. With elite talent across the represented nations, we will be looking at five players who will be expected to impress and take their game to the next level.

5. Gal Raviv (Israel)

Gal Raviv carried Israel to the U18 semifinals with over 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Her all-around game and NCAA experience at Quinnipiac highlight her as a player to watch. She averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 44.8% from the floor last season in the NCAA.

4. Nell Angloma (France)

Nell Angloma, the MVP of the 2024 U18 EuroBasket, has averaged 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in five international tournaments from France. Angloma is a versatile forward who can score, defend, and handle physicality. She averaged 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists with BLMA at the 2025 EuroCup. Her impressive performances make her a force for France heading into the competition.

3. Syla Swords (Canada)

After Syla Swords helped Canada to a bronze medal at the 2025 AmeriCup and competed in the Paris Olympics, Swords brings proven scoring and leadership. She averaged 16.0 points for Michigan last season in the NCAA. Canada will be relying on her experience to make a deep run in the tournament.

2. Jazzy Davidson (USA)

Ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Class of 2025, Jazzy Davidson is a familiar face for Team USA. She averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.7 steals at 2024 FIBA U-18 Women’s AmeriCup. She went on to contribute nine points, four assists and two rebounds in the final win against Canada, to secure gold for the USA. Her gold at the 2024 3x3 World Cup and offensive experience make her one to watch.

1. Sienna Betts (USA)

Sienna Betts, a dominant post player, will be expected to lead Team USA and contend for MVP honors. Betts was the MVP of the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game and signed with UCLA. She was also named the 2025 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year.

Team USA head into the tournament as the reigning champion, having won the last three U19 World Cups.

Jazzy Davidson named to Team USA U19 roster for 2025 FIBA World Cup

USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson was named to the 2025 USA Women’s U19 National Team roster, set to compete at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Brno, Czechia, from July 12 to 20.

This year’s squad featured top-ranked recruits and proven collegiate performers. Alongside Davidson, the 12-player roster included names like Sienna Betts, Jerzy Robinson, Kayleigh Heckel and Emilee Skinner.

Jazzy Davidson, a 6-foot-1 guard from Clackamas, Oregon, is part of USC’s 2025 recruiting class. Rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in her class, Davidson had impressed with her versatile play. Brandon Clay, director of scouting, described Davidson as a “left-hand dominant prospect” capable of excelling in multiple roles.

“She may not have a single elite specialty right now,” Clay said. “But her ability to impact all areas of the game sets her apart.”

Kayleigh Heckel, meanwhile, just completed her freshman season at USC before announcing a transfer to UConn for the 2025–26 season. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds in just under 17 minutes per game. All eyes will be on Davidson and Heckel as the two young guards look to keep Team USA’s gold-medal streak alive at the U19 World Cup.

