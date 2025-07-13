$500,000,000 worth Shaquille O'Neal makes surprise appearance at Mikey Williams' Sacramento State practice as program continues rebuild

Following a disappointing freshman season, former four-star guard Mikey Williams is looking for a fresh start at Sacramento State under coach Mike Bibby. The program's new general manager, Shaquille O'Neal, made a surprise appearance at the team's practice to support and motivate the players.

Williams, who played just 14.0 minutes per game while averaging 5.1 points in his lone season with the UCF Knights, is giving his best effort in practice to revive his career with the Hornets.

Sacramento State brought him in as part of its plan to improve the team and become a strong contender in the Big Sky Conference.

On Saturday, the Hornets' Instagram account shared a video showcasing their summer practice, where the players were clearly giving their all and pushing each other.

During the practice, O'Neal, a Hall of Famer with an estimated net worth of $500 million per CelebrityNetWorth, walked into the gym and was seen offering guidance to some players. They later posed for photographs with O'Neal after practice.

Mikey Williams entered the transfer portal in March and committed to Sacramento State the following month. Besides Williams, the team also added Shaq's youngest son, Shaqir O'Neal, who transferred from Florida A&M.

Mikey Williams chose Sacramento State after realizing it was about opportunity, not money

Mikey Williams' ultimate goal remains to play in the NBA, so he is determined to turn that dream into reality. Playing just 18 games a season with five starts will not be enough to showcase his talent, and that is why he decided to join Sacramento State.

During his interview with Overtime in May, Williams revealed that the Hornets were initially hesitant to recruit him because of his high NIL valuation.

"(Coach Bibby) didn’t think that he had enough money for me to come," Williams said (Timestamp: 2:38). "But I told him it’s not even about the money right now. I just want to be in a good situation, you feel me? So we really made it work.

"I’m like, 'Look, coach, I’m trying to hoop. I ain’t really worried about that. I’m just trying to do what I can do.' ... I know I have NBA talent. I know it’s a process to get there ... And I feel like money could be like an outside noise."

Williams is expected to be back to his old self next season and play a major role for Sacramento State, which finished at the bottom of the Big Sky last season with just three wins.

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

