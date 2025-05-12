Analyst Jonathan Givony compares Oregon standout Nate Bittle to Milwaukee Bucks' $48,000,000 superstar ahead of NBA draft

Nate Bittle's stock is rising ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. Basketball analyst Jonathan Givony compared the Oregon standout's skillset to that of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez on social media on Sunday, making him a possible target for teams looking for a shooting big man.

Givony posted on X (formerly Twitter) that stretch bigs are hard to find in any draft class, making Bittle a can't-miss talent for some NBA teams. He did find some weaknesses in Bittle, particularly his athletic ability and his strength and conditioning.

"Nate Bittle's measurements will certainly help his standing in the eyes of NBA teams, with dimensions eerily similar to Brook Lopez," Givony wrote. "His athletic testing and 18% body fat percentage need to improve, but stretch bigs with his length and perimeter skill aren't easy to come by."

Nate Bittle's measurements are almost similar to the Milwaukee Bucks big man, making Givony think that he could be the league's next Brook Lopez. They both are 7'0 1/2" tall and have a standing reach of 9'5".

Lopez, who signed a $48 million deal in his last contract with the Bucks, weighs 256 pounds and has a 7'5 1/2" wingspan. Bittle, on the other hand, weighs 252 pounds and has a wingspan of 7'5 3/4".

Bittle impressed in his final year at Oregon, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. He led the Ducks in those departments in the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 blocks through 35 games.

How Nate Bittle fared for Oregon in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Oregon Ducks advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a 24-9 record. They entered this year's Big Dance as the No. 5 seed in the East regional bracket.

Nate Bittle (#32) of the Oregon Ducks dribbles against Keeshawn Barthelemy (#9) of the Arizona Wildcats during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 23, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Getty

Oregon opened its March Madness campaign with a first-round showdown against No. 12 seed Liberty. Nate Bittle helped the Ducks record an 81-52 victory over the Flames, posting a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He also had one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes of action.

Oregon's NCAA title dreams ended in the second round, though, losing 87-83 to No. 4 seed Arizona. Bittle recorded another double-double in his final game for Oregon, scoring 16 points and collecting 11 boards.

