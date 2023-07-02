2023 NBA Free Agency- Brook Lopez signs a $48 million deal to stay with the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks continued to stay aggressive in their pursuit of re-signing their free agents by agreeing to a two-year, $48 million contract with Brook Lopez. He has been integral to their setup over the last five seasons, during which they have finished as a top-three seed every year and won a chip in 2021.

The Atheltic's Shams Charania was the first to report this signing. Bringing back Lopez was one of their top priorities, alongside re-signing Khris Middleton. The Bucks showed a willingness to spend to retain their core. The Houston Rockets offered a similar lucrative contract to Lopez. According to Charania, it drove up Lopez's price.

Shams Charania was the first to report this signing. Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks retain their two cornerstones -- Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton -- in free agency. This was massive for Milwaukee in a market that included a similar lucrative offer for Lopez from Houston.

Brook Lopez recorded his best season with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, averaging 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 rebounds while shooting a career-high 37.5% from deep. He is the ideal big man next to Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his rim protection and 3-point shooting ability.

NBA @NBA















The Bucks compromised their flexibility to add top role players in free agency after exceeding the luxury tax apron by 4.4 million dollars. They now have a $5 million taxpayer midlevel exception to use along with veteran minimum contracts to fill up their roster spots in free agency.

Milwaukee Bucks retain core with Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton's signings despite early playoffs exit last year

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the most disappointing teams in the playoffs last year. Despite finishing with a league-best 58-24 record, the Bucks succumbed to a first-round series defeat to the eventual Eastern Conference winners Miami Heat in five games.

The Bucks failed to hold the fort in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence in Games 1 (played 11 minutes) and 3. Once he returned, the Bucks blew double-digit leads down the stretch in Games 4 and 5 after some baffling coaching decisions that cost them those encounters.

The Bucks' core could've played better on some occasions, so it wasn't just the coaching staff at fault. However, Milwaukee's front office has placed its faith in the core of the new coaching staff led by rookie head coach Adrian Griffin.

The Bucks are repeat offenders after offering lucrative new deals to free agents Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, who will earn a combined $54 million next season. It's a hefty price, but the Bucks did not have many options.

Regardless of last year's early exit, the Bucks' core has proven themselves otherwise. There aren't many teams with the balance Milwaukee has with the combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

