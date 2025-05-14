Arkansas’ Boogie Fland makes major decision amid NBA draft combine

Boogie Fland won't be playing in the NBA next season. Mike Miller told basketball insider Jonathan Givony on Tuesday that Fland has withdrawn his name from this year's NBA draft and will search for a college basketball team instead through the transfer portal.

Fland's sudden withdrawal was a surprise as it happened in the middle of the NBA Draft Combine. He attended the event but didn't finish going through the combine after deciding he would return to college for one more season.

The Arkansas star entered the transfer portal last month just before the deadline. Florida is reportedly interested in acquiring Fland's services, with the defending NCAA champions looking to find another guard to partner with Xaivian Lee, who recently transferred to the Gators from Princeton.

Fland started his college basketball career with a bang, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 dimes and 3.4 boards through his first 18 games at Arkansas. His season got derailed, though, after suffering a right-hand injury in the game against Florida on Jan. 11.

Fland underwent surgery to repair the damage to his right thumb soon after, returning to the Razorbacks' lineup just in time for the 2025 March Madness.

How Boogie Fland fared for Arkansas in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Arkansas Razorbacks qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament despite missing the services of Boogie Fland for their final 15 games in the regular season and the entire SEC Tournament. The Hogs entered the Big Dance as the No. 10 seed in the West regional bracket.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari listens to guard Boogie Fland (#2) during the second half of their NCAA game against the Pacific Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Photo: Imagn

John Calipari got a major boost to start Arkansas's March Madness campaign as Boogie Fland returned to action for the Razorbacks' first-round clash against No. 7 seed Kansas. He helped Arkansas record a 79-72 upset victory, amassing six points, three assists, three steals and one rebound in 24 minutes of action.

Arkansas next faced the St. John's Red Storm in the second round, a blockbuster showdown featuring former Kentucky coaches Rick Pitino and Calipari. Fland helped the Razorbacks secure a 75-66 upset win, scoring six points on 2-for-8 shooting. He also had four rebounds, two dimes and one steal.

Arkansas' NCAA title dreams ended in the next round, though, losing 85-83 to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in an overtime thriller. Fland struggled offensively in that clash, going scoreless in nine minutes. He missed all three of his field-goal attempts in the Sweet 16.

