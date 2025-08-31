Paige Bueckers offered fans her August recap, sparking a reaction from girlfriend Azzi Fudd. Bueckers, who graduated from UConn earlier, signed with the Dallas Wings and has established herself as a promising young star in the WNBA. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Bueckers shared a carousel of images from August. The post featured snapshots from Bueckers’ WNBA rookie season, including casual moments, her meeting with Shemar Moore and gameday looks. One of the photos captured Bueckers in mid-shot during her matchup against the LA Sparks. Another shot showed her at the free-throw line. In another, she is captured rocking a jean shorts with a black bag while throwing up the peace sign. She captioned the post: “August files”. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn August, Bueckers scored 15 or more points in eight of her 10 games, which included a career high 44 points against the LA Sparks on Aug. 20. Fudd hyped up her girlfriend and reposted the carousel. Azzi Fudd hypes up GF Paige Bueckers as Wings star shares snaps from August - Image source: Instagram/azzi35Fudd opened up about her relationship with Bueckers during Instagram’s &quot;Close Friends Only&quot; podcast on Aug. 12, giving fans a closer look at how their love story began and how it had grown alongside their basketball journeys. The couple first went public with their relationship during the WNBA All-Star weekend. According to Fudd, the spark happened much earlier than many realize.While Paige Bueckers is doing wonders at the professional level, Fudd is preparing for her senior season with the Huskies.Azzi Fudd speaks about her surprise relationship with Stephen Curry On her latest episode of &quot;Fudd Around and Find Out,&quot; Azzi Fudd reflected on the unlikely story that led to a seven-year mentorship, friendship and business partnership with Stephen Curry. On Thursday, Fudd explained that it all started with a simple comment she made at a USA Basketball event.“First it all started when I named my dog Curry after him. That’s where it really started,” Fudd said. “At USA-Chile, his mom was there to support Cameron Brink and I told her I named my dog after theirs.”That brief exchange with Steph's mother, Sonya Curry, opened the door to an opportunity. Shortly after, Curry invited Fudd to his SC30 Select Camp in 2018. She became one of the first two female athletes invited and she made her mark by winning the 3-point contest against all the male players.Curry and Fudd developed a connection that extended beyond the basketball court. In 2021, he signed Fudd to his SC30 brand, making her the first college athlete to join his roster.“Who you see on social media and in videos, that’s exactly how he is in person,” Fudd said. “He’s so real, so genuine. He truly cares about people and about leaving the game better than he found it.”Curry’s support has been meaningful during Fudd’s injury battles at UConn. He has consistently encouraged her, celebrated her comebacks and made sure she knew she wasn’t alone during setbacks. That unwavering belief, she admitted, still surprises her.Their collaboration continued to expand in new ways as Fudd’s podcast was produced through Curry’s company, Unanimous Media.