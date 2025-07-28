A debate over gender and basketball skill erupted on social media after LSU star Flau’jae Johnson shared her thoughts on Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson’s recent comments about beating NBA players one-on-one. On Sunday, Club Shay Shay shared an Instagram clip of Johnson expressing her thoughts on the matter.Wilson, widely considered one of the best players in the WNBA, sparked the conversation by confidently claiming she could take on certain NBA athletes in a one-on-one game. Flau’jae Johnson was quick to voice her contrary thoughts, sparking a debate among fans.“Can a WNBA player beat a NBA player? It’s not physically possible. No. You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? ... I know I can’t.” - @flaujae,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comment section quickly lit up with reactions as some fans sided with Johnson for keeping it real while others supported Wilson’s claims.“Ben Simmons getting cooked by A’ja Wilson,” a fan said.“She keeping it real,” another fan said.Fans continued to express their thoughts in support of Johnson as some rushed to defend Wilson’s confidence and skills. Another fan notably mentioned that Cheryl Miller would be able to take on an NBA player.“Cheryl Miller cooking an NBA player,” a fan said.“A’ja is definitely beating Dwight Powell,” another fan said.“Thank you for being realistic 💯🔥 @flaujae,” one fan said.“Finally a realistic female basketball player,” one fan said.Fans divided as Flau’jae Johnson disagrees with Aces star’s confidence - Image source: Instagram/clubshayshayThe divide in opinion was clear as a few fans dismissed the comparison outright, saying that WNBA players could not beat a Division III college player. One of the most engaged comments, racking up over 850 likes, mocked the idea entirely, writing that A’ja Wilson wouldn’t beat Bam one-on-one and the only chance she would have was if she played him for his heart.Flau’jae Johnson speaks about her mom using tough love to secure her futureLSU guard Flau’jae Johnson shared her source of inspiration and the force behind her, her mom and manager, Kia Brooks. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s &quot;Club Shay Shay,&quot; Johnson opened up about how her mother’s tough love and business savvy have helped shape her future.An Instagram clip from &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; on Saturday showed Johnson explaining the reason behind her growth in fortune and image.“She cut my checks in half,” Johnson revealed. “She’s like, ‘You giving away this money, I know you are.’”Brooks became her financial gatekeeper, drawing clear boundaries around Johnson’s earnings from numerous NIL deals. The young star has already secured partnerships with major brands including JBL, Experian, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Tinder, Unrivaled, Bazooka, Powerade and Apple Cash.“I learned that people don’t have limits on what they need,” Johnson said, admitting that it’s tough to say no. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks has ensured that her daughter stays grounded, focused and protected from people who may try to take advantage. Fans flooded social media with praise for the mother-daughter duo, applauding Brooks’ protective instincts and intentionality.As Flau’jae Johnson prepares for her senior season, it’s clear that behind her rising stock is the strong foundation of her mom.