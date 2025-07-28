  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “Ben Simmons getting cooked by A’ja Wilson”, “She kept it 100”: Fans divided as Flau’jae Johnson disagrees with Aces star’s confidence

“Ben Simmons getting cooked by A’ja Wilson”, “She kept it 100”: Fans divided as Flau’jae Johnson disagrees with Aces star’s confidence

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Jul 28, 2025 20:42 GMT
BET Awards 2025 Media House - Day 2 - Source: Getty
LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson (Credits: Getty)

A debate over gender and basketball skill erupted on social media after LSU star Flau’jae Johnson shared her thoughts on Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson’s recent comments about beating NBA players one-on-one. On Sunday, Club Shay Shay shared an Instagram clip of Johnson expressing her thoughts on the matter.

Ad

Wilson, widely considered one of the best players in the WNBA, sparked the conversation by confidently claiming she could take on certain NBA athletes in a one-on-one game. Flau’jae Johnson was quick to voice her contrary thoughts, sparking a debate among fans.

“Can a WNBA player beat a NBA player? It’s not physically possible. No. You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? ... I know I can’t.” - @flaujae,” the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The comment section quickly lit up with reactions as some fans sided with Johnson for keeping it real while others supported Wilson’s claims.

“Ben Simmons getting cooked by A’ja Wilson,” a fan said.
“She keeping it real,” another fan said.

Fans continued to express their thoughts in support of Johnson as some rushed to defend Wilson’s confidence and skills. Another fan notably mentioned that Cheryl Miller would be able to take on an NBA player.

Ad
“Cheryl Miller cooking an NBA player,” a fan said.
“A’ja is definitely beating Dwight Powell,” another fan said.
“Thank you for being realistic 💯🔥 @flaujae,” one fan said.
“Finally a realistic female basketball player,” one fan said.
Fans divided as Flau&rsquo;jae Johnson disagrees with Aces star&rsquo;s confidence - Image source: Instagram/clubshayshay
Fans divided as Flau’jae Johnson disagrees with Aces star’s confidence - Image source: Instagram/clubshayshay

The divide in opinion was clear as a few fans dismissed the comparison outright, saying that WNBA players could not beat a Division III college player. One of the most engaged comments, racking up over 850 likes, mocked the idea entirely, writing that A’ja Wilson wouldn’t beat Bam one-on-one and the only chance she would have was if she played him for his heart.

Ad

Flau’jae Johnson speaks about her mom using tough love to secure her future

LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson shared her source of inspiration and the force behind her, her mom and manager, Kia Brooks. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s "Club Shay Shay," Johnson opened up about how her mother’s tough love and business savvy have helped shape her future.

Ad

An Instagram clip from "Club Shay Shay" on Saturday showed Johnson explaining the reason behind her growth in fortune and image.

“She cut my checks in half,” Johnson revealed. “She’s like, ‘You giving away this money, I know you are.’”

Brooks became her financial gatekeeper, drawing clear boundaries around Johnson’s earnings from numerous NIL deals. The young star has already secured partnerships with major brands including JBL, Experian, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Tinder, Unrivaled, Bazooka, Powerade and Apple Cash.

Ad
“I learned that people don’t have limits on what they need,” Johnson said, admitting that it’s tough to say no.
Ad

Brooks has ensured that her daughter stays grounded, focused and protected from people who may try to take advantage. Fans flooded social media with praise for the mother-daughter duo, applauding Brooks’ protective instincts and intentionality.

As Flau’jae Johnson prepares for her senior season, it’s clear that behind her rising stock is the strong foundation of her mom.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications