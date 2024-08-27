“Boy hooping like he don't got a father”: College hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony’s performance at MACK tournament

Kiyan Anthony put on a show at the Bolden Mack Park last week. Days after his SLAM Classic stint, New York’s finest dazzled fans with crafty layups, sniper-like pull-ups and even windmill dunks. The showmanship occurred in Amityville as Kiyan, who is the son of NBA great Carmelo Anthony, played at the inaugural Bolden Mack Breed All-Star in front of local fans.

Moreover, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard also ensured to represent his high school squad, the Long Island Lutherans. He paired up with his staple AAU teammates Dylan Mingo, Kayden Mingo and Nigel James to mount multiple runs and keep the games going.

Trending

As fans on Instagram acknowledged Kiyan Anthony's dominance, they also spewed their fair share of jokes.

"Melo definitely dropped him off at granny house a few summers," a fan wrote.

"Boy hoopin like he don’t got a father 🔥🔥," another fan quipped.

"He Hoop like he use to eat cereal with water 🔥🔥🔥," another commented.

Fans' comments on Anthony's Bolden Mack highlights

Nevertheless, some fans came in to reflect on Anthony's growing game:

"🌶️ kiyan 🔥 I can see it now," a fan wrote.

"If you think about it his bag deeper than brony’s bag he can get you one when u need it," a follower quipped.

"He love the game and put the work in 💪🏽💪🏽," another fan commented.

Fans' comments on Kiyan Anthony's Bolden Mack highlights

Kiyan Anthony will reveal his college commitment this year

Anthony might not be a top-10 player in the class of 2025 but is surely one of the most anticipated ones. The combo guard has displayed immense growth in his game this offseason, taking on every challenge like a true competitor.

Moreover, Kiyan Anthony made headlines when he narrowed down his 20+ college offers to six last month. The 17-year-old chose the Auburn Tigers, Scarlet Rutgers Knights, USC Trojans, his father's alma mater, the Syracuse Orange, Florida State Seminoles and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Anthony plans on visiting these schools in the coming months. Moreover, unlike top candidates in his class, he will reveal his commitment at the end of the fall. On the other hand, chart-topping players like AJ Dybansta and Chris Cenac Jr. plan to stretch their decision until next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback