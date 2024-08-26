"Know datt": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony reacts as matchup against Drifty Elite gets named 'AAU game of the year'

After multiple runs in New York, the Big Apple's finest, Kiyan Anthony, traveled to Virginia to play in the Rod Wave tournament. He was selected to play for the tournament squad Rod Wave Elite and put on a show on the first day of the weekend event, including a contested buzzer-beater three.

Moreover, as the competition continued to day two, Anthony came in strong and put on a show as RWE's matchup against Drifty Elite earned the title of "AAU Game of the Year" by Overtime.

As Drifty Elite's Adam Oumiddoch reposted Overtime's statement on his story, Kiyan Anthony did the same to validate the achievement.

"Know datt," Anthony wrote as one of the snippets caught the 17-year-old indulging in trash talk with Oumiddoch.

Kiyan Anthony and Adam Oumiddoch's Instagram story

Founded by hoops influencer Cam Wilder, the Rod Wave tournament occurs across the USA and Canada. Instead of having a core group of players, the Rod Wave Elite thrives on bringing a bunch of star-level top-talents together for a weekend run.

The opportunity gives fans a dazzling display of young players and allows hoopers to test their best moves against each other.

Kiyan Anthony will make his college decision soon

The 2024 summer has been the most fruitful for Kiyan Anthony's professional journey. Aiming to be a star like his father, Carmelo Anthony, the combo guard has mesmerized fans with his skills.

However, despite successful Peach Jam, SLAM Summer Classic, Bolden Mack Park and Rod Wave stints, his biggest move came when he announced his preferred college programs.

Out of more than 20 offers from programs like Arizona State, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee and more, the 17-year-old chose Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, USC Trojans, Auburn Tigers and Carmelo Anthony's alma-mater Syracuse Orange.

Currently, Anthony is heavily projected to commit to Syracuse, with USC and Seminoles making the top three. However, just like his connection with AJ Dybantsa at Rucker Park, a top 2025 talent leaning towards Auburn, a lot of factors can affect Anthony's choice before he declares his decision near the end of the 2024 fall.

