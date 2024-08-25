"Walkdown!!": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony and Cam Walker go for the buzzer beater at Rod Wave Elite game 

After having his team up next in pick-up games across New York, Kiyan Anthony is balling out in Virginia. The four-star recruit headed out to partake in the Rod Wave Elite competition this weekend, an entertainment-heavy concept that picks up the best players on the spot to forge a squad.

While Kiyan Anthony's Rod Wave Elite stint has taken over Instagram, X and TikTok, the event founder Cam Walker couldn't help but post Anthony's 3-point pump fake buzzer beater clip on his IG story, prompting Anthony to do same.

"Holy walkdown kiy...@kiyananthony," Cam Walker wrote in his story.

"Walkdown ❗ ❗," Anthony responded by reposting Walker's feature on his Instagram.

Kiyan Anthony's Instagram story on August 24, 2024

Kiyan Anthony arrived for the MWE after multiple intense stints. Earlier this weekend, the 17-year-old participated in the SLAM Summer Classic alongside top talents in the nation like AJ Dybantsa. He then participated in the Bolden Mack Breed All-Star Game in Amityville, bringing the crowd to its feet.

One of the reasons Anthony could mount his third such outing of the week is the lack of recruitment and scouting in Rod Wave events. Even though eight teams participate in the tourney, the games are more about putting on a show for fans.

Kiyan Anthony has had a unique offseason

The 2024 offseason has proved to be nothing short of extraordinary for Carmelo Anthony's son. From possessing an under-construction game last summer, Anthony has developed to be a menace on the court.

He held his own in SLAM's Classic this week against the best players in the nation and displayed improved team chemistry at Bolden Mack, albeit showcasing his technical adaptability and a few windmill dunks.

Nevertheless, none of his performances come close to his PIT game against Mac Irvin Fire in June, where he exploded for 40 points on more than 70% from the field and the 3-point line.

Moreover, from averaging less than eight points and three rebounds per game in 2023, Anthony became one of the leading scorers in the week-long tourney.

