Bryce James showed that he had a good head on his shoulders when he was approached by a fan with a weird request while at a supermarket. The price of being LeBron James' offspring comes with a lot of pressure, and in the age of camera phones, the spotlight has never been brighter.

A video circulated on social media platforms that depicted an exuberant fan recognizing Bryce, who had a bodyguard next to him. Bronny James' younger brother indulged the fan by taking a picture with him before looking puzzled at the fan's bizarre request.

The fan asked Bryce James to throw up gang signs for his video, and the younger James brother outright refused to indulge him. His decisiveness in that moment led to him being praised by fans on social media who applauded his conviction.

One fan, who was thoroughly impressed by James' behavior, tweeted, "bryce seems like he got a good head on his shoulders".

Some fans faulted his security team for not stepping in and defusing the situation.

Some fans had hilarious takes on the situation.

Bryce James' journey to the top

Bryce James quit Sierra Canyon after Bronny James committed to USC (University of Southern California) to join Campbell Hall. The school has the distinction of producing NBA-caliber players like the three Holiday brothers.

James will get to play under coach David Grace who seems to have a plan for him and who also understands the pressure that comes with coming from a prominent family.

"I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce," Grace said. "Because that's special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow. He's going to have way more than just me helping, but I'm going to try to do my part. I understand where he's coming from to a point. I'm not him. My family wasn't in that spotlight, but I've been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences, or I can just understand his experiences. That's where I'll grow as a coach."

Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports revealed that several NBA teams have already started scouting Bryce James.

During Peach Jam, with prospects like Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer drawing several scouts, James was still one of the most scouted players by the likes of the Knicks and Lakers.

He is ranked No. 75 on On3's class of 2025 list, but his ceiling is sometimes speculated to be higher than that of Bronny James.

Bronny put in the work in the last 18 months and is currently projected to be as high as a lottery pick if he decides to declare for the 2024 draft.

Whether Bryce decides to follow in his brother's footsteps and go to college or his father's footsteps and make the jump to the NBA directly when he's eligible in 2026 will be interesting to behold.

