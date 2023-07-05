NBA Rumors: Bryce James' NBA potential has drawn scouts attention

NBA teams continue to closely monitor the progress of Bryce James, the son of LeBron James and a potential prospect for the 2026 NBA draft.

Bryce attracted the attention of scouts from teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks at Nike's Peach Jam tournament in South Carolina.

At just 16, Bryce made his Peach Jam debut with the Strive for Greatness team and showcased his skills by contributing 12 points. Despite often being overshadowed by his older brother, Bronny, who has committed to playing college basketball at USC, Bryce has been hailed as the "best shooter" in the family by his father LeBron James.

After spending the previous season playing high school basketball alongside Bronny at Sierra Canyon, Bryce made headlines by transferring to Campbell Hall for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

While NBA teams are starting to scout Bryce, much of the immediate attention will be focused on his brother, Bronny, as he begins his freshman season at USC and prepares for the 2024 NBA draft.

Although projected outside the top 10 in the early 2024 NBA mock draft, there's still significant potential for Bronny to rise in the rankings. Playing alongside Isaiah Collier, a projected top-five pick, at USC will provide him with ample opportunities to showcase his on-ball offense and pick-and-roll ball-handling skills.

With Bryce James's NBA debut eagerly anticipated by the basketball world, his future performances and development will certainly capture the interest of scouts, fans and analysts.

Bryce James commences junior year at Campbell Hall

In a notable decision that will impact his basketball journey, Bryce James has chosen to switch schools from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall for his upcoming junior year. The move comes as Bryce seeks new challenges and opportunities to further develop his skills on the court.

Joining forces with Richard Hamilton II and Baron Bellamy, the children of former NBA star Richard Hamilton and comedian Bill Bellamy respectively, Bryce will aim to gain the attention of college programs at Campbell Hall.

Campbell Hall has a reputation for nurturing basketball talent, having played a role in the development of the Holiday brothers — Jrue, Aaron and Justin. Bryce James will undoubtedly benefit from the school's basketball program and guidance.

