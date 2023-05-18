Bryce James to join Campbell Hall basketball team after quitting Sierra Canyon 

Bryce James will be moving on from Sierra Canyon and play for Campbell Hall next season. It's been confirmed that LeBron James' youngest son will be enrolling in Campbell, who's coached by David Grace, the former associate coach for Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-6 prospect will be teaming up with Richard Hamilton II, son of former All-Star and NBA champion, Richard "Rip" Hamilton. Bryce's older brother, Bronny, spent his last season in Sierra Canyon last season after deciding to commit to USC last month.

The Holiday brothers, Jrue, Justin and Aaron all played for Campbell Hall back in high school, which could be a sign for greatness for Bryce.

Grace shared his excitement for getting a chance to coach LeBron's youngest son.

"I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce," Grace said. "Because that's special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow. He's going to have way more than just me helping, but I'm going to try to do my part. I understand where he's coming from to a point. I'm not him. My family wasn't in that spotlight, but I've been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences, or I can just understand his experiences. That's where I'll grow as a coach."

