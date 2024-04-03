Caitlin Clark stats vs. UConn: What is the Iowa star's record against Huskies?

Caitlin Clark is set to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Clark has been an unstoppable force all season, and her game has only elevated in the biggest moments.

This isn't Clark's first meeting against UConn in her four-year collegiate career. With a trip to the national title game on the line, here's a look at the numbers Clark has put up against the Huskies and if she has the ability to shine when the lights are brightest once again.

How many times has Caitlin Clark played against the UConn Huskies?

Caitlin Clark has played in each of the two games that Iowa has gone up against UConn in program history, both losses. She has scored over 20 points in both meetings, which occurred over the span of three seasons.

Iowa's first meeting with UConn was a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup on March 27, 2021, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the Huskies winning 92-72. Clark, in her freshman year, led the way for Iowa to get past Central Michigan and Kentucky in the first two rounds of the tournament before their matchup with UConn.

The second time the teams were pitted against each other was in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy preseason tournament on Nov. 27, 2022. This game was also played at a neutral site at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. UConn won 86-79.

Caitlin Clark vs. UConn stats

Iowa vs. UConn

In Caitlin Clark's first matchup against UConn, her 21-point effort was not enough to overcome a 27-point performance from UConn's Christyn Williams, and the Hawkeyes fell 92-72. In addition to Clark's team-high 21 points, she also added three rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Huskies made things difficult for Clark, and she struggled shooting, going just 7 of 21, including 4 of 12 from beyond the arc. She also turned the ball over a team-high five times.

In Caitlin Clark's second meeting with the Huskies, she kept the game closer than but still fell 86-79. Clark posted a game-high 25 points but once again struggled to shoot the ball. She shot 9 of 24, including 2 of 11 from deep.

Clark grabbed seven rebounds and tallied six assists while turning the ball over only three times. She recorded an identical defensive statline from the first meeting, with two steals and one block.

What channel is the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game on?

The third all-time meeting between Iowa and UConn will be broadcast live on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. EST.

This game will follow the first matchup of the women's Final Four between NC State and South Carolina, which will also be live on ESPN and ESPN+ with tipoff at 7 p.m. EST.

Iowa vs. UConn Final Four tickets

Tickets for this matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, are still available from Vivid Seats. Tickets start at $334 and go up to $3,480. Tickets for this much-anticipated matchup are selling quickly, so fans hoping to attend this game should act fast.

