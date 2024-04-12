Cameron Brink outfits: 5 times Stanford star impressed college hoops fans with stylish fashion choices

Stanford Cardinals basketball star Cameron Brink doesn’t only possess stylish skills on the court but also in the fashion world. Boasting an Instagram following of 487K, Brink's fashion sense with impeccable taste and flair has caught the attention of college hoops fans on several occasions.

With a diverse wardrobe that effortlessly blends casual and elegant looks, Brink's Instagram feed speaks for itself. Let's have a look at the 5 times Cameron Brink impressed the College hoops world with her glamour.

#1 Cameron Brink gives off Hollywood vibes

This IG post has the Stanford forward giving off red carpet vibes as she looks stunning in a chic white dress. Sydney Sweeny would be proud as Brink flaunts her blonde hair, giving off Hollywood diva vibes.

#2 Kendall Jenner who?

The Stanford star may give top models in the business a run for their money with this photoshoot of hers for a Boston-based photographer - Lena Nugent. Rocking a blue denim off-shoulder dress, Brink certainly has a photogenic aura being captured through the lens.

#3 All-BLACK

The casual all-black off-shoulder top for the 22-year-old has her flaunting that chiseled neckline. She combines the crop top with a short black skirt and black boots to complete her casual outfit as the flash-filled photographs bring out her beauty.

#4 No words for this

The #22 for the Stanford Cardinals left her fans speechless with this IG post, wearing a slick white gown with black heels. Brink accessorized her outfit with shiny jewelry and a clutch bag. She captioned her post,

"night out 🤍"

#5Cameron Brink flaunts her summer body

If you have the physique for it, then why shy away? Brink uploaded a couple of pictures while walking on the beach wearing a sexy green two-piece bikini. She captioned her post,

"Could use another walk on the beach 💚"

Brink’s impressive college career is about to end as the forward has declared for the WNBA draft. Her accomplishments include a national title win as a freshman starter and three-time AP All-American honors.

Standing tall at 6-foot-4 (per sports-reference), Cameron’s elite rebounding and defensive skills make her a force not to be trifled with. Her stats speak for themselves — with 1,892 points, 1,223 rebounds, and 424 blocked shots during her time at Stanford.

