The college hoops world is excited to watch the LSU Lady Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes in an epic Elite Eight clash on Monday. When the game started inching closer, fans got to know the smallest updates and moments about both teams.

One such moment that took fans by surprise was when the Iowa Hawkeyes band played the popular song "Neck," with a video tweeted by sportscaster Jacques Doucet of WAFB in Baton Rouge capturing the rendition.

"Neck" is a highly popular song routinely played by HBCUs. The LSU band's rendition of Cameo's (and later Dem Franchize Booys') "Talkin' Out Da Side of Ya Neck" was a staple at Tigers games until it became less common following its ban in 2010 because of the NSFW chant that typically accompanied the song.

LSU's Tiger Band will play the song occasionally for significant moments, such as when the Tigers won the 2019 national championship in football, or for intense rivalries. Fans will also occasionally perform the vulgar chant to other songs. The acronym for the chant is used frequently among LSU fans on social media. Plus, the chant and the request to "Play Neck" is a frequent rallying cry.

Although no longer condoned by the university, the song remains popular.

Iowa played the song as the Hawkeyes seek revenge in a highly anticipated Elite Eight matchup featuring Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

However, it seems like the Iowa band is not doing a satisfactory job at the song, as fans did not hold back from criticizing their practice session.

LSU's Angel Reese vs. Iowa's Caitlin Clark's Elite Eight clash can set a record

Reese, who has an NIL value of $1.8 million (according to On3), was highly excited to play against Iowa. The anticipated rematch is expected to surpass previous viewership records. Last year's title clash drew 9.9 million viewers, and this year's Elite Eight is poised to set a new benchmark in viewership.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported that the average number of viewers for the championship game was 9.9 million, with a peak attendance of 12.6 million. He believes that these figures will be exceeded in the Elite Eight matchup.

The increase in viewership is highly credited to Caitlin Clark, one of the best college women's basketball players of all time. With the competitive fire that Reese and Clark both possess, the game will turn out to be a fiery one.

"There's definitely that competitive fire," Caitlin Clark said about the rematch, as per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

On the line is a ticket to the Final Four. LSU, the No. 3 seed in the region, has made six Final Four appearances, winning the title 102-85 over Iowa last season. Iowa, the No. 1 seed, has made two Final Four appearances.