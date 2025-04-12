Cooper Flagg crowns Pelicans’ $197,230,450 superstar as Duke royalty with Mount Rushmore nod

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg was not able to get beyond the Final Four in March Madness, losing to the Houston Cougars. As a result, the focus for him has shifted to offseason activities and likely declaring for the 2025 NBA draft.
In the aftermath of the March Madness tournament, Cooper Flagg has made several media appearances. On Saturday, he interviewed with 'Yahoo,' where he was asked to name his Mount Rushmore for Duke players. He named three retired players but also New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson is on a five-year, $197,230,450 contract.
"I would say JJ Redick, Christian Laettner, Grant Hill. Those three are definite for me. I think for the fourth there's so many different ways that I could go but I'll put Zion (Williamson) there, just personally.
"His team, what he was able to do, how exciting he was. That was one of the teams that I grew up watching and was really excited about watching, so that's why I would put him on there."
Williamson is an interesting pick because he only played one season for Duke, whereas the other players were on the team for four years.
Cooper Flagg on his basketball future
Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, he has not officially declared for the draft, and since he has only played one college season, he is eligible to return to Duke if he chooses.
He spoke on "SportsCenter" on Thursday about his future.
"I think kind of what you said, just evaluating, you know, reflecting," Flagg said. "It was an incredible year. I met a lot of incredible people, made a ton of great relationships that I'm going to have for the rest of my life.
"I think now it's time for me to reflect. You know, take a couple days; take a week; take a month. Whatever it is for me. Talk to my parents, talk to the coaches and just really decide what's best for me."
It would be one of the most shocking moves from a college basketball player in recent years if he does not declare for the draft, given the route players usually take.
Pelicans Fan? Check out the latest New Orlean Pelicans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.