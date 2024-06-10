"Dan Hurley is going to say No to the Lakers": NCAAB insider makes bold prediction for UConn HC's future while fans await final verdict on Monday

The verdict awaits the decision of UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley to Lakers coaching opportunity. Hurley met with the Lakers' representatives last week and claimed to think it over the weekend. Now, as the basketball world anticipates the tectonic shift in one of the biggest NBA franchises, NCAA insider Seth Davis gives a bold prediction.

Streaming live with Bleacher Report, Davis claimed that the response of Dan Hurley to Lakers offer will leave the franchise right, where they began after firing Darvin Ham.

"I seem to be in the minority on this. Based on what I'm canvassing but only from waht I know about all these dynamics and from what I know about Dan Hurley. I'm gonna predict to all of you right here on this Bleacher Report live stream that Dan Hurley is going to say 'No' to the Los Angeles Lakers and he'll be back to UConn next year where he has a team good enough to repeat a title," Davis said.

Seth Davis' claims stem from his understanding of the Dan Hurley. The insider claims that winning championships does not satisfy the coach. Instead, Hurley loves the hustle of building a team, teaching young athletes, forging a system, harboring a culture and putting it to the test on the court.

Davis believes that with a decision that sends Dan Hurley to Lakers, he will heavily miss out on the grind. Much of the Lakers' roster is already set and practice days within the team remain limited.

In light of the potential career boost and the perks the new coaching role offers, Davis points out the informal hierarchy where players, administration and general managers' words will have more weight than Hurley's.

Dan Hurley to Lakers could solve many of their problems

If Dan Hurley to the Lakers becomes a reality, the details in his coaching could eliminate many of the problems that have corroded the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years.

Sure, the Lakers comes with a superstar potentially on his last leg and a center marred with injuries. The heightened expectations from the fanbase and the minimal presence of promising young talent could work against the UConn coach too.

Moreover, if Darvin Ham, a first-time head coach, could take the Lakers past the first round twice, the back-to-back NCAA title-winning coach will be expected for more. While only time could reveal that, Dan Hurley to Lakers offers a much more balanced journey to the playoffs. He knows the ins and outs of building camaraderie and can push players through his peculiar methods.

Hurley can make timely timeout calls and his team is known for coming out of the locker room with a rejuvenated mindset; something that Darvin Ham didn't resonate with during his time there.

Moreover, Dan Hurley loves to use the whiteboards during out-of-bounds or side plays, something that could help relieve LeBron James' tasks on the court.

