Lakers’ Dan Hurley opportunity relies on UConn coach’s wife, NBA insider reports

Over the past week, Dan Hurley has become a top candidate in the LA Lakers coaching search. As the team looks to fill this vacancy, one reporter cited an outside factor that could play a part in the UConn coach's decision.

While on "KTLA," David Pingalore detailed the latest regarding Hurley and the Lakers' job. He doesn't think the longtime coach will accept an offer and feels his wife has a big role in all of this.

"My NBA sources say they do not think Hurley would take the offer if there is one," Pingalore said. "Redick is kinda still there guy."

"All of this is gonna hinge of Hurley's wife making this decision. They're from the northeast. Is LA really their kind of place to live verus the countryside of Connecticut?"

Dan Hurley has emerged as a candidate following an impressive run in college at UConn. He's gotten them to the NCAA tournament in each of the last five seasons and has led them to back-to-back championships. During his time at the university, Hurley has posted a record of 141-58.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hurley traveled to California Friday to have a meeting with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka.

Adrian Wojnarowski details the latest regarding Dan Hurley and the LA Lakers

On Friday, Stephen A. Smith had Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast to discuss all things in and around the NBA. Among the things discussed was Dan Hurley potentially becoming the next coach of the LA Lakers. While talking to Stephen A., Woj cited that the job is Hurley's if he truly wants it.

"There's a real possibility. There's traction in these conversations between Hurley and the Lakers," Woj said. "The job is his if he wants it. That's been clear to him for some period of time here."W

With his championship pedigree, Hurley makes sense for the Lakers as their next head coach. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis still on the roster, LA is looking to get themselves into a position of contention. They came close to reaching the finals last season but were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals.

Aside from Dan Hurley, the other reported top candidate for this position is JJ Redick. Shams Charania cited that the longtime NBA sharpshooter is the frontrunner. That said, Woj continues to imply that Hurley has a real chance to become Darvin Ham's replacement.

At the moment, Redick has chosen not to speak about any of the rumors regarding him and the Lakers. He is currently fulfilling his broadcasting duties, helping cover the NBA Finals for ABC. Redick stated earlier this week that he will talk about the situation in more detail when the season is over.