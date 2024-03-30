"[Dan] Hurley is Saban-esque": ESPN's Seth Greenberg gushes over UConn HC's discipline ahead of Elite Eight matchup against Illinois

ESPN's "First Take" recently featured Seth Greenberg's effusive praise for UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. Greenberg likened Hurley's coaching style to that of legendary football coach Nick Saban. Greenberg emphasized Hurley's emphasis on discipline and accountability, which he believes sets the Huskies apart as they prepare to face Illinois in the Elite Eight.

"I think Danny Hurley is Saban-esque," Greenberg proclaimed. "Because the accountability and the standard... When you talk about Connecticut basketball, they're held to that standard, every single thing from the second they step on the playing court for practice, there's a standard that they're held to, and if they do not fulfill that standard as a consequence."

Greenberg lauded Dan Hurley's coaching approach, noting his willingness to coach his team hard despite concerns about the transfer portal. He emphasized that the players buy into Hurley's methods, trust him, and play for him.

"They've got the perfect mixture," Greenberg observed. "They did not collect talent. They actually put together a team. And everyone embraces their roles... They're all about one thing."

In an era where concerns about the transfer portal have led some coaches to shy away from assertive coaching, Greenberg commended Dan Hurley's coaching style.

"Because he coaches his team hard, all right, they buy in, and they trust him, and they believe in him, and they play for him."

Connecticut Huskies' rise: Dan Hurley's path to basketball prominence

The Connecticut Huskies secured a spot in the Elite Eight after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday evening. On a recent episode of Andy Staples' On3, bracketologist James Fletcher III discussed the remarkable rise of the Huskies under coach Dan Hurley.

Fletcher praised Hurley's coaching prowess. He said:

“Dan Hurley is one of the up and coming stars in the coaching business. I don’t even know if we can say up and coming anymore. He has kind of reached the top there."

Fletcher emphasized the need for UConn to secure Hurley's long-term commitment. He said:

"If you’re UConn, you probably want to try to work out some kind of long, long term extension, with some big buyout, to keep him there."

Andy Staples drew a comparison between Hurley's success at UConn and LSU football, highlighting UConn's focus on basketball excellence. Staples remarked,

“UConn, though, you can make this your thing. They’re independent in football now. They’ve accepted it. They went independent football to move back to the Big East, so they can say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna be good at basketball again."

He likened Jim Calhoun to Nick Saban, who laid the groundwork for success, and compared Kevin Ollie to Ed Orgeron, suggesting a lineage of successful coaches at UConn.