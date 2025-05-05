Fans can't hide their excitement as Jose and Azzi Fudd share new TikTok: "Best sibling duo", Missed y'all so much"

UConn standout Azzi Fudd completed a fairytale season free of injuries when she led the Huskies to a long-awaited national championship win against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Fudd, who already revealed her decision to return to Storrs for an extra year, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

Fudd had a busy off-season after attending the WNBA Draft in April to support her best friend, Paige Bueckers, who was selected No. 1 by the Dallas Wings. The popular Huskies star has continued to showcase aspects of her life to her fans via various social media platforms.

On Sunday, Fudd's younger brother, Jose Fudd, posted a clip on TikTok of himself dancing with his sister to musician Fetty Wap's "Nola Birthday Bounce." He captioned it:

"Miss us?😝 | @Azzi Fudd |#fyp #blowthisup #wockst★rz #xcyzba."

College basketball fans on TikTok hyped up Azzi Fudd and her brother's dance routine.

"Yes, I missed y'all so muc," one fan wrote.

"OMG Azzi Fudd?!?!" Another fan wrote.

"Azzi Fudd the princess that you are. Thank you Jose," one fan wrote.

"Best sibling duo," another fan wrote.

"God blessed us this Sunday," one fan wrote.

"Everyone say thank you Jose," another fan wrote.

Fan's comments on IG

Jose Fudd also has another younger brother called Jon Fudd.

Azzi Fudd's family has always supported her

While Azzi Fudd is enjoying the highs of being a national champion, she had a turbulent college basketball career beset by injuries, including tearing her ACL at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season.

During an interview with "CT Insider," her father, Tim Fudd, revealed how he supported his daughter during her most difficult injuries.

“I know that the best thing that I can do is to be there to support her,” Tim said. “Because it doesn't matter, and I'll say this to anybody who has a child go through this, once or twice, whatever it is like, it doesn't matter what you say as a parent, until that child decides to wrap their mind around the process that’s about to unfold in front of them, and embrace it and be willing to attack each and every day.”

Fudd has already torn her ACL before. She suffered the same injury in 2019, and her parents sat by her side throughout and after surgery, as she binge-watched shows to pass the time. Her mother, Katie Fudd, who went viral for wearing a 'Fudd Around & Find Out' t-shirt during the national championship game, described how she supported her daughter during her recovery from injuries.

“So, with the first ACL, I told her, ‘Take a day. Feel bad, feel sad, feel sorry for yourself, whatever," Katie said. "And then tomorrow, we're waking up and we're attacking. Like, there's so much that you can do.’ And that's the focus.”

Fudd's family has also taken to her best friend, Paige Bueckers, with her father, Tim, joking in a TikTok video last month that the Dallas Wings superstar was his daughter as well.

