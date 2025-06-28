LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson expressed her gratitude on social media as she prepares for her international debut with Team USA at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile. In an Instagram post on Friday, Johnson thanked God for the journey and the opportunity to play basketball.

Ad

The post featured Flau’jae Johnson posing during a photoshoot wearing the Team USA jersey and clips from practice in the gym. The tournament is scheduled for Jun. 28 to Jul. 6 in a 5-on-5 format that dates back to 1993. The senior guard was selected as one of 12 players on the U.S. roster under coach Kara Lawson.

“I Still Thank God That I Made It This Far ❤️ 4️⃣USA. The Places This Ball Has Taken Me,” Johnson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As Johnson stepped onto the global stage, her mom, Kia Brooks, commented on her post. Johnson’s boyfriend, LSU football player Chris Hilton Jr., was quick to show his support with a trio of red hearts in the comments section. Brooks commented:

“I’m so proud of my darn kid! 🥹🙏🏾❤️💪🏾4️⃣🇺🇸”

“❤️❤️❤️,” Hilton wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. and mom Kia Brooks react as the LSU star heads to represent U.S.A. at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup - Image source: Instagram/kiajbrooks

Johnson and Team USA are in Group B alongside Chile, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The team’s opening game tips off against host nation Chile on Saturday.

Ad

Since joining the Tigers, she’s helped the program reach three consecutive Elite Eight appearances and played an important role in winning LSU’s first national championship in 2023. Last season, she averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, posted five double-doubles and surpassed 1,000 career points.

With sights set on gold, the U.S. will be aiming for its fifth AmeriCup title, having last won in 2021. After a silver medal finish in 2023, Team USA will be hoping to reclaim the top spot with Flau’jae Johnson on the squad.

Ad

Flau’jae Johnson sends sweet 5-word message to LSU boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr.

LSU guard and rapper Flau’jae Johnson, who is preparing for her senior season with the Tigers, showed support for Chris Hilton Jr. on Friday. LSU Football’s official Instagram page shared a series of photos, featuring players and fans, with the caption “Mentally, we’re here” repeated across all images.

Ad

Ad

One standout shot captured Hilton making an impressive touchdown catch against Oklahoma. Johnson reposted the image to her Instagram, adding her own message to the post.

“Keep sleeping we love that 😝😘,” Johnson wrote.

Flau’jae Johnson sends sweet 5-word message to LSU boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

The couple reportedly made their relationship public in December when they posted a set of Christmas-themed photos on Instagram, posing in matching pajamas. Hilton is heading into his senior season with the Tigers football team after battling injury setbacks. He missed most of the 2024 season due to a lower leg injury but was expected to be one of LSU’s top wide receivers this fall.

Outside of basketball, Johnson has also built a successful music career. Signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, she balances her life as a student-athlete with her growing reputation as a rapper. Hilton has even made appearances in two of her music videos, “Flau & B” and “Need You By My Side.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here