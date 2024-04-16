"Forever setting the bar": College hoops fans react to Caitlin Clark creating history wearing Prada at the 2024 WNBA draft

College basketball fans reacted to another historic feat for back-to-back Wooden awardee Caitlin Clark as she was the first basketball player that fashion company Prada dressed for either the NBA or WNBA draft.

Clark, who set the NCAA Division I record for most points scored by a player encompassing both genders, wore an outfit designed by Prada and had fans reacting crazily for the Iowa standout.

"Forever setting the bar. #prada," one user that goes by the name of Basketball Junkie tweeted.

"The 🐐 is the house ready to go. 🔥 #WNBADraft #firstpick," another fan added.

Another fan played around with a motion picture flick and replaced it with the word "Diva" to make it more appropriate.

"The Diva Wears Prada," the X user wrote.

Other college hoops fans praised her overall appearance in the Prada-designed outfit.

"Looks great idc for the jacket but overall looks great," a fan said.

"Well we see more from them on Caitlin that’s for sure. Love the glasses," another user added.

"Prada knows a Star when they see one. Goat 🐐 moves," another fan chimed in.

"Icon 😍😍😍", a user wrote.

Currently, the post reached more than 545,000 views and counting.

Caitlin Clark selected No. 1 by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark poses with league commissioner Cathy Engelbert as the Iowa standout was selected No.1 by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

As expected, Caitlin Clark was picked the No. 1 by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft on Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert welcomed Clark to the stage and gave her the jersey that signified that she was the No. 1 pick.

"I got a little anxious there before the pick," Clark said during an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. "I've been dreaming of this moment since I was in second grade ... more than anything, trying to soak it in."

Clark will pair with last year's No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston, as they seek to help Indiana enter the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. The former Iowa star will also team up with veteran guards Kelsey Mitchell and returning Erica Wheeler in the Fever backcourt.

Indiana finished sixth in the Eastern Conference in the 2023 season with a 13-27 record. It was also the Fever's first year under new coach Christie Sides.

