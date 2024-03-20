"Founder of this sh*t": Boogie Cousins heaps praise on Lakers star Anthony Davis while naming his all-time Kentucky lineup

DeMarcus Cousins, widely known as Boogie, recently shared his all-time best five from Kentucky on the show "ATS Unplugged". Cousins played for Kentucky during his college career and currently plays for the Taiwan Beer Leopards in the T1 League as a center.

Cousins didn't take any time in naming his all-time best five, mentioning it is "easy" for him. He started with John Wall as point guard, Devin Booker as shooting guard, Tayshuan Prince as small forward, Anthony Davis as forward, and finally, selecting himself at center.

Also Read: "They showed Iowa no love": ESPN analyst Elle Duncan drops her verdict on Caitlin Clark's potential path to a National Championship

Cousins said (at the 8:31 mark):

"This is gonna be so easy for me. At PG, I'm going with John Wall. You know he basically started this whole wave so you got to respect to what's been done. Shooting Guard, I'm going with De Book. For small forward, I think we need to lengthen the defense to go along with shot making, so we go with Tayshaun Prince. Power forward, obviously Anthony Davis, another "founder of this s**t" and at Center, I'm going with myself. We gonna hold the pain down and dominate"

Anthony Davis is a nine-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA First Team member. He is known for his versatility on the court from both ends.

During his college career at Kentucky, he led the Wildcats to a national championship in 2012 and won the National Player of the Year honor. He averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks per game.

Davis played only one year at college and then declared for the Draft. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets, now the Pelicans.

Also Read: WATCH: $844,000 NIL-valued Hunter Dickinson surprises Kansas crew with exciting presents ahead of March Madness opener

Top 5 Kentucky Stars picked by Matt Barnes

Kentucky v Kansas State

In the same podcast, Matt Barnes was also asked to pick his All-time Kentucky best five. He started by picking Baron Davis at point, Drew Holiday as his two-guard, Reggie Miller as his three, Kevin Love as his four, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at center against Cousins.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark effect draws massive 562.1 Million social media traction as Iowa Hawkeyes become internet’s favorite CBB team