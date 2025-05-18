Hanna and Haley Cavinder turn up to $150,000,000 worth rockstar's concert in latest offseason outing

Haley Cavinder enjoyed a fun night with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, on Saturday, making the trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to watch the 2025 staging of the PBR World Finals. The Cavinder twins got their money's worth as they not only saw one of the biggest bull-riding events of the year but also witnessed Kid Rock's live performance.

Kid Rock, worth $150 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, performed his greatest hits on stage. The Cavinder twins loved his special concert, sharing videos of some of his performances on their Instagram stories on Saturday.

The Cavinder twins shared videos of Kid Rock's performance on their Instagram stories. Source: Instagram/@cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins also posted photos of their trip to the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium for PBR's "Unleash The Beast" event. They were joined by their friends and Haley Cavinder's fiancé, Jake Ferguson. They included a short caption for their post, which also contained a video of Kid Rock's electrifying performance on stage.

"He's a seven million dollar bull rider!" the Cavinder twins wrote.

The man they are talking about in their caption is J.B. Mauney, who became the first-ever bull rider to amass total earnings worth $7 million during his career. He achieved the feat during the PBR World Finals in 2016.

Haley Cavinder gets engaged to Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's appearance at Kid Rock's event comes one month after the couple got engaged in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Ferguson got some help from Haley's twin sister, Hanna, to pull off the surprise proposal in the Sunshine State.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Getty

Ferguson had the beach filled with white flowers before asking the former Miami Hurricanes guard her hand in marriage. Cavinder said "Yes" to the proposal, later sharing the news with her more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Ferguson currently plays tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. They failed to reach the playoffs last season, finishing the 2024 campaign with a 7-10 record. He caught 59 passes for 494 yards with no touchdowns last year.

Haley Cavinder retired from basketball following the end of her stint with the Hurricanes. She averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 boards and 4.7 dimes per contest in her final season at Miami.

