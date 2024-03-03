How many points does Caitlin Clark need today? Looking at Iowa guard's updated total to pass Maravich's record

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark will be the center of attention during their Sunday afternoon game against Ohio State. The matchup between the No. 6 Hawkeyes and the No. 2 Buckeyes will tipoff at 1 p.m. ET.

It will also be Clark's Senior Day, where she will be honored alongside teammates Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Molly Davis. Today may also be the fateful day when Clark breaks the NCAA's overall scoring record held by LSU legend Pete Maravich.

But how many points does Clark need to surpass Maravich and achieve another milestone in her collegiate career? Let us take a look.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need today to pass Pete Maravich?

During today's game against Ohio State, Caitlin Clark needs to score 18 points in total to break Pete Maravich's and become the NCAA's all-time scorer. Maravich had set the all-time record with 3,667 points during his collegiate career with the LSU Tigers from 1967-70.

Clark has scored 3,650 points in her collegiate career, averaging 32.2 points per game this season. She recently broke Kelsey Plum's 3,527 points with her 49-point game against Michigan last month to become the NCAA's Division I women's all-time scorer.

She recently overtook Lynette Woodward's 3,649 career points and broke the unofficial Divison I basketball scoring record on Wednesday against Minnesota.

After the game, Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday that she would forgo the final year of eligibility granted because of COVID-19 to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft. The Iowa star has the opportunity to transition into the WNBA while recording the biggest milestone of her collegiate career.

"Pete's record, that's getting closer and closer," Clark said after Iowa's victory over Minnesota. "I vividly remember people in high school coming up to me and talking about Pete and saying, 'You need to watch him on YouTube.'

"My first goal is focusing on Ohio State, but it's super special just to be in the same realm as a lot of these really talented players that have done a lot for just basketball in general."

How to watch Iowa vs. Ohio State women's basketball game today?

Sunday afternoon's Iowa vs. Ohio State matchup will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. It is slated to tipoff at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action as the contest will be broadcast on Fox.

Apart from this, the livestream of the game will also be available on various streaming websites such as FuboTV, SlingTV and other platforms.

NCAA women's basketball scoring leaders all-time

Given below is the list of all-time scoring leaders in NCAA women's basketball:

Rank Player Points Career 1. Caitlin Clark 3,650 2020-Present 2. Kelsey Plum 3,527 2013-17 3. Kelsey Mitchell 3,402 2014-18 4. Jackie Stiles 3,393 1997-01 5. Brittney Griner 3,283 2009-13 6. Patricia Hoskins 3,122 1985-89 7. Lorri Bauman 3,115 1980-84 8. Jerica Coley 3,107 2010-14 9. Rachel Banham 3,093 2011-16 10. Ashley Joens 3,060 2018-23

