“I see a lot of Nicki Minaj fans, they were mad”: LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson gives Doechii her flowers after first Grammy win

Rapper and LSU star Flau'jae Johnson reacted to Doechii taking home the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her project "Alligator Bites Never Heal." On her podcast, Best of Both Worlds, Johnson expressed excitement about seeing Doechii make history as the third female rapper to win the award.

Johnson described how she had been "sleeping" on Doechii prior to her Grammy win, but now fully endorses the rising star. She emphasized the significance of the 'What It Is' singer as a Black woman breaking barriers in the industry.

Only Lauryn Hill in 1997 and Cardi B in 2019 had previously won the Best Rap Album Grammy before Doechii.

Nicki Minaj was a popular choice among fans who felt she was long overdue for the award. The Anaconda rapper was nominated for Best Rap Album twice in 2012 and 2016 but has yet to win.

"People mad, I ain't going to lie. I see a lot of Nicki Minaj fans — they were mad," Flau'jae Johnson said Thursday (41:03). "And listen, we all know Nicki should have had a Grammy for Best Rap Album one of these years.

"She definitely should have had a Grammy. But I don't think it's fair to undermine or put down Doechii — like, she can't control that. She can't control the Grammys not giving Nicki an award.

"I think at this time, we as women need to come together, celebrate her, and congratulate her on her perseverance. Because I know it took a lot of that for her to be in the position she is."

Flau'jae Johnson led the way as LSU wins at Missouri

Flau'jae Johnson, a Savannah, Georgia native, was a key contributor for LSU in their SEC road victory over Missouri on Thursday. She scored a game-high 19 points, continuing her stellar play as the Lady Tigers' leading scorer this season.

The junior guard shot 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line while making three 3-pointers. She also added seven rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams also had a decent game, posting 16 points, five assists and two rebounds. The Tigers had to fight through a first-quarter deficit of 11-15 to ultimately win the game 71-60 Mizzou Arena.

With the win, Flau'jae Johnson's LSU improved to 24-1 overall and 9-1 in SEC play, stretching their winning streak to four games. They sit behind South Carolina at second place in the league standings. Their next game is against No. 19 Tennessee at home on Sunday.

