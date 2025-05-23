“I want them to feel pain”: Dawn Staley reflects on viral “I hope they are crying” comment after South Carolina lost NCAA finals vs UConn

Dawn Staley wanted her younger players to feel the pain of losing after the South Carolina Gamecocks suffered an embarrassing defeat against the UConn Huskies in last month's national championship game. Staley reflected on her viral message during the post-game press conference in Thursday's episode of "The Breakfast Club."

Ad

Reporters asked Staley during the media briefing what she wanted her young players to take from their experience facing UConn in the final. The South Carolina coach gave a candid reply as to how she feels they should handle the loss.

"I hope they're crying," Staley said.

Host "Charlamagne tha God" brought up that remark during Staley's guest appearance on his radio show. Staley, who was promoting her new book "Uncommon Favor," explained why there is a silver lining to South Carolina's defeat in the final.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"The most growth takes place when you're uncomfortable the most," Staley said (Timestamp 11:56). "If you're comfortable all the time and I've said this as well, parents really don't want their kids to feel what they felt like, like pain."

"And I'm like, I want them to feel the pain. I want them to hurt. I want them to be uncomfortable. And I love them enough to allow them to sit in that space because they need to fight their way out of it [and] nothing's going to be given to you."

Ad

Dawn Staley's younger players got a rude awakening in the loss to UConn. Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley, who entered the national championship game as South Carolina's two leading scorers, struggled offensively against UConn.

Edwards, who made waves in her freshman season, scored 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting in the final. Fulwiley went scoreless in the first half against UConn before finishing the game with nine points.

Dawn Staley loses MiLaysia Fulwiley to transfer portal as incoming junior joins LSU

One South Carolina player who was emotional after the loss to UConn was MiLaysia Fulwiley. She looked teary-eyed when addressing the media after the game, telling reporters that the Gamecocks have work to do in the next few seasons for them to challenge the new champions.

Ad

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and MiLaysia Fulwiley. Photo: Imagn

Fulwiley shocked South Carolina fans when she announced two weeks later that she would be entering the transfer portal. She will play for the LSU Tigers next season, joining forces with coach Kim Mulkey and star guard Flau'jae Johnson.

Losing Fulwiley is a huge blow for Dawn Staley as she was a key contributor off the bench for the Gamecocks the past two seasons. She helped South Carolina win the NCAA title in 2024, averaging 11.7 points during her freshman year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here