IN PHOTOS: Bronny James and USC squad lace up exclusive Nike LeBron 21 PEs ahead of thrilling game against Washington

Bronny James and his USC Trojans teammates are playing against the Washington Huskies on Wednesday in the hopes of making a run in the Pac-12 Tournament. Before this matchup, the Trojans closed out their regular season by defeating then-No. 5 Arizona, thus entering the postseason on a positive note.

To commend and appreciate the team's efforts, Bronny's father, four-time NBA champion LeBron James, gifted his son's teammates two pairs of Nike LeBron 21 PEs in the USC Trojans colors.

Bronny sported his own pair of Nike LeBron NXXT Gen USC PEs (personal editions). USC announced on Instagram that the pairs gifted by King James took on the Trojans' classic cardinal red and gold colors.

One of the pairs has a red upper on which the "SC" logo is stitched, a golden tongue with a matching gold insole, red laces, translucent outsoles and a gold heel. The other pair has an all-white leather upper, while the Swoosh is outlined in red to match the tongue, inner lining and heel. The two pairs are expected to be the "Home" and "Away" PEs.

While King James made the student-athletes happy by gifting them these shiny kicks, Bronny James gifted his teammates customized Trojan Beats headphones.

"Got my guys some Beats, me and Zay," James said. "Felt really good giving them the Beats. You know, they've been there for the whole season for me and Zay, and I hope they enjoy them."

Will LBJ want to play with Bronny James on the same team?

It has been a lifelong desire of the Lakers icon to play with his oldest son on the same basketball team. Therefore, when fans got to know that Bronny James was eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, they wanted to know if the two would ever play on the same team.

Although this would be a dream come true for King James, a basketball analyst was against the idea and also said that the NBA legend is "forcing" the Lakers to sign his son. FOX Sports Radio analyst Dough Gottlieb said:

"I get it because it's been done. I've told you that Bronny is not an NBA player at this point in his development. LeBron is going to force it. If it's true loyalty to LeBron, why do they have to do these things? Unfortunately, this is the deal they made."

Do you think Bronny James will get the chance to play with his father?