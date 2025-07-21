IN PICS: Kim Mulkey's LSU commit Bella Hines sums up her weekend with Jordan Brand family at WNBA All-Star game

Bella Hines, a four-star guard in the 2025 class, committed to Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers in April last year. In November, she signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Jordan Brand, becoming the only high school athlete to ink an agreement with the company.On Saturday, Hines attended the WNBA All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as a part of her obligations with the Jordan Brand family. She posted a carousel of images on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her time with other Jordan Brand athletes during the All-Star weekend.&quot;Had an amazing time this weekend with my Jordan Brand family at the WNBA All-Star game. The @dickssportinggoods booth at WNBA Live was great and I’m super grateful that I was able to be interviewed and talk to the younger girls. Beyond blessed to have been apart of this,&quot; Hines wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBella Hines, the top high school player in New Mexico, wore a beige Jordan top and white pants at the event. She was photographed alongside her future LSU teammate Mikaylah Williams, who signed a contract with Jordan Brand in March.Bella Hines praised support from Kim Mulkey and LSU coaching staffLast March, Bella Hines went on a visit to Baton Rouge. She felt a sense of belonging after spending time with Kim Mulkey and the Tigers' coaching staff. Hines said that the place felt like a second home and that she was impressed with the family environment surrounding the program, which played a significant role in her decision to commit to LSU.Hines and her family enjoyed a meal with Mulkey and her staff, where they talked about life, basketball and everything in between.&quot;(Kim Mulkey) was cracking jokes the whole time, saying her griddy was better than mine,&quot; Hines said, via LSU Reveille. &quot;We had a family meeting in her office, and she was just cracking us jokes and making us feel so welcomed. I’m just glad I’ve been able to get recruited by coach Mulkey.&quot;Bella Hines also heaped praise on other LSU coaches, including Mulkey's assistant Gary Redus.&quot;Ever since I met Coach G, he’s always been super cool, super supportive. He’s honestly one of my biggest hype men,&quot; Hines added. &quot;He’s a huge part of the reason why I committed.&quot;Hines joined LSU's 2025 recruiting class, which already features five-star prospects Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage.