  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • IN PICS: Kim Mulkey's LSU commit Bella Hines sums up her weekend with Jordan Brand family at WNBA All-Star game

IN PICS: Kim Mulkey's LSU commit Bella Hines sums up her weekend with Jordan Brand family at WNBA All-Star game

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:56 GMT
Bella Hines and Kim Mulkey
Bella Hines and Kim Mulkey - Source: Getty

Bella Hines, a four-star guard in the 2025 class, committed to Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers in April last year. In November, she signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Jordan Brand, becoming the only high school athlete to ink an agreement with the company.

Ad

On Saturday, Hines attended the WNBA All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as a part of her obligations with the Jordan Brand family. She posted a carousel of images on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her time with other Jordan Brand athletes during the All-Star weekend.

"Had an amazing time this weekend with my Jordan Brand family at the WNBA All-Star game. The @dickssportinggoods booth at WNBA Live was great and I’m super grateful that I was able to be interviewed and talk to the younger girls. Beyond blessed to have been apart of this," Hines wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bella Hines, the top high school player in New Mexico, wore a beige Jordan top and white pants at the event. She was photographed alongside her future LSU teammate Mikaylah Williams, who signed a contract with Jordan Brand in March.

Bella Hines praised support from Kim Mulkey and LSU coaching staff

Last March, Bella Hines went on a visit to Baton Rouge. She felt a sense of belonging after spending time with Kim Mulkey and the Tigers' coaching staff.

Ad

Hines said that the place felt like a second home and that she was impressed with the family environment surrounding the program, which played a significant role in her decision to commit to LSU.

Hines and her family enjoyed a meal with Mulkey and her staff, where they talked about life, basketball and everything in between.

"(Kim Mulkey) was cracking jokes the whole time, saying her griddy was better than mine," Hines said, via LSU Reveille.
Ad
"We had a family meeting in her office, and she was just cracking us jokes and making us feel so welcomed. I’m just glad I’ve been able to get recruited by coach Mulkey."

Bella Hines also heaped praise on other LSU coaches, including Mulkey's assistant Gary Redus.

"Ever since I met Coach G, he’s always been super cool, super supportive. He’s honestly one of my biggest hype men," Hines added. "He’s a huge part of the reason why I committed."

Hines joined LSU's 2025 recruiting class, which already features five-star prospects Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications