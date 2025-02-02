IN PICS: Miami's Cavinder twins "double teamed" up in pink Hurricanes jersey before clash against Yellow Jackets

Haley and Hanna Cavider, the Cavinder Twins, are once again turning heads. This time, they displayed team spirit ahead of Miami's showdown with Georgia Tech. The social media sensations took to Instagram to post a picture in pink Hurricane jerseys.

"Double-teamed 2.0??" they wrote in the caption.

The Cavinder twins are key figures in the Hurricane's lineup. They have embraced the balance between their athletic careers and their ever-expanding brand. They have the ability to blend sports, fashion, and lifestyle seamlessly

After starting their careers with Fresno State and then taking a break from basketball for a year, they have also fueled speculation about their potential return to Miami for a sixth year.

"Yall are 6th year seniors/ And??" they wrote in the caption in one TikTok video.

Among them, Haley is having a much better season than Hanna on paper. In the 21 matches she has played this season, she has averaged 18.5 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game. On the other hand, Hanna averages only 7.0 points per game and 2.9 assists per game. They are currently in 14th position in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Cavinder twins show off their luxury rides and signature style

Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

When it comes to the Cavinder twins, they have captured a lot of attention on social media. They recently unveiled their brand-new 2025 Range Rover Velars, which they named "Vic" and "Val".

In the video posted by the Cavinder Twins on TikTok, Hanna shows off its key features, including a parking tool that automatically parks the car. Whereas, Haley shows off a wooden interior and a sunroof, highlighting their distinct yet coordinated tastes.

Cavinder twins also mentioned that Hanna's is described as a result of its white and black decal. On the other hand, Haley's car is best described as pepper due to its black appearance.

