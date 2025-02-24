IN PICS: Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony's $30M worth mom La La stuns in a bodysuit in stylish IG dump

Days after an Instagram dump showcasing Kiyan Anthony, Travis Scoot, Rihanna and others, La La Anthony posted a series of images on her account on Monday. The TV actress flaunted a white long-sleeve mini-bodysuit dress while posing on the winding steps of two-tone stairs.

The $30 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Anthony paired it with a paneled houndstooth patterned trench coat, which showcased unique cuts beneath the waist. Anthony completed the look with white painted nails and luxurious white-heeled knee-high boots.

Anthony, an actor, author, producer and much more, has cultivated a fan following among college hoops fans in recent years. The mother of the best 2025 prospect out of New York is a constant appearance in her son's basketball journey, be it cheering from the sidelines, supporting his dream or helping him in practice.

La La Anthony has also had a role in ensuring Kiyan Anthony's NIL progress. WME Sports, the agency that signed the high school hooper for his exclusive NIL representation in 2024, is the same set of professionals that represents La La.

She also actively promotes Kiyan's off-court ventures. He started the One Way clothing brand in 2023, which La La regularly supports through her social media handles.

La La Anthony scolded Kiyan Anthony for being popular

In a video posted earlier this month, La La Anthony playfully scolded Kiyan Anthony for his growing popularity among girls. She complained about being reached out by several girls who handed her their phone numbers during one of his games.

"Stop having girls give me your number at games. Stop having girls hand me numbers for you at your games," she said.

Since the situation was out of Kiyan's control, he lightheartedly dismissed her comment. However, La La pressed her son more:

"What happened? This is what happened. Why are they giving me their numbers to give to you during your game?"

Expand Tweet

Kiyan Anthony is playing in his last high school year with Long Island Lutheran. He had over 20 offers from notable college programs, which he narrowed down to pick Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, Syracuse Orange.

Before he announced his decision on the mid-November episode of "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, the combo guard had whittled his decision to the USC Trojans and Orangemen. However, Adrian Autry's dedication to recruiting him factored in heavily.

