Inspired by Trae Young’s outfit, Texas’ Tre Johnson rocks unique drip at the NBA draft red carpet

Tre Johnson turned heads on Wednesday when he arrived for the 2025 NBA draft in a unique outfit. The former Texas Longhorns star rocked shorts on the red carpet, drawing inspiration from Trae Young's outfit in the 2018 NBA draft.

Young grabbed the headlines when he showed up for his big day wearing a burgundy suit and shorts. He completed the look with sockless shoes. Young said in an interview that he wore shorts in the draft because he wanted to be different.

Seven years after Young's outfit stole the show, Johnson recreated the Atlanta Hawks star's look on draft night. The Texas guard wore a double-breasted navy suit jacket and paired it with knee-length tailored shorts. He completed the look with white socks and the black version of Dr. Martens’ Adrian Bex Loafer.

Johnson declared for the 2025 NBA draft after spending one season with the Texas Longhorns. He impressed in his freshman year, averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 boards, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals through 33 games in the 2024-25 season. He was the SEC's scoring leader, shooting 42.7% from the field, including 39.7% from the 3-point area.

Comparing Tre Johnson and Trae Young's landing spots in the NBA draft

Trae Young and Tre Johnson's outfits weren't the only similarity between the two stars on draft night. They both became lottery picks, with teams selecting them inside the top six of their respective classes.

Young landed with the Atlanta Hawks via the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA draft after the Dallas Mavericks traded for Luka Doncic, who was picked third in the first round. The Hawks benefited from the trade, with Young establishing himself as one of Atlanta's all-time great players. He is the youngest player in league history to amass 12,000 points and 4,500 dimes.

Tre Johnson stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the sixth pick by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn

Tre Johnson was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. Washington expects great things from the SEC Freshman of the Year, who led the Texas Longhorns in scoring last season. The Wizards finished the 2024-25 NBA season with a woeful 18-64 record.

