Inspired by Trae Young’s outfit, Texas’ Tre Johnson rocks unique drip at the NBA draft red carpet

By Joel Reyes
Published Jun 26, 2025 02:53 GMT
Tre Johnson arrives before the 2025 NBA Draft; Trae Young. Source: Imagn
Tre Johnson arrives before the 2025 NBA Draft; Trae Young. Source: Imagn

Tre Johnson turned heads on Wednesday when he arrived for the 2025 NBA draft in a unique outfit. The former Texas Longhorns star rocked shorts on the red carpet, drawing inspiration from Trae Young's outfit in the 2018 NBA draft.

READ MORE: College hoops fans laud Tre Johnson as Texas guard makes NBA Draft announcement - "Top 10" "Dude was fun to watch"

Young grabbed the headlines when he showed up for his big day wearing a burgundy suit and shorts. He completed the look with sockless shoes. Young said in an interview that he wore shorts in the draft because he wanted to be different.

also-read-trending Trending

Seven years after Young's outfit stole the show, Johnson recreated the Atlanta Hawks star's look on draft night. The Texas guard wore a double-breasted navy suit jacket and paired it with knee-length tailored shorts. He completed the look with white socks and the black version of Dr. Martens’ Adrian Bex Loafer.

Johnson declared for the 2025 NBA draft after spending one season with the Texas Longhorns. He impressed in his freshman year, averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 boards, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals through 33 games in the 2024-25 season. He was the SEC's scoring leader, shooting 42.7% from the field, including 39.7% from the 3-point area.

Comparing Tre Johnson and Trae Young's landing spots in the NBA draft

Trae Young and Tre Johnson's outfits weren't the only similarity between the two stars on draft night. They both became lottery picks, with teams selecting them inside the top six of their respective classes.

Young landed with the Atlanta Hawks via the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA draft after the Dallas Mavericks traded for Luka Doncic, who was picked third in the first round. The Hawks benefited from the trade, with Young establishing himself as one of Atlanta's all-time great players. He is the youngest player in league history to amass 12,000 points and 4,500 dimes.

Tre Johnson stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the sixth pick by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn
Tre Johnson stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the sixth pick by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn

Tre Johnson was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. Washington expects great things from the SEC Freshman of the Year, who led the Texas Longhorns in scoring last season. The Wizards finished the 2024-25 NBA season with a woeful 18-64 record.

About the author
Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications