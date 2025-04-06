Paige Bueckers and UConn secured victory in the Final Four against UCLA on Friday to set up a mouthwatering matchup against South Carolina. Speaking ahead of the matchup on Saturday, Bueckers opened up on her close bond with teammate Azzi Fudd.

Ad

Bueckers spoke from the heart as she explained her connection with Fudd, which was forged through both triumph and adversity.

Bueckers was honest about the depth of their friendship and how their shared journey has strengthened their resilience.

“Just to have those bonded and shared experiences with each other,” Bueckers said. “Trauma, good stuff, bad stuff, celebrations, sad days, it just bonds you immensely. It just makes you so connected that anything you go through in life, as long as you have the people around you, you can go through it.”

Ad

Trending

Bueckers and Fudd have endured significant injuries during their time at UConn, missing key stretches of previous seasons and working to return to the court. Earlier in their careers, the duo competed for the point guard spot on the U16 USA Basketball squad.

Both stars are now fit and firing for the UConn Huskies as Bueckers saw the shared struggles and victories with Fudd as part of a deeper story, one that transcends the actions on the court.

Ad

“To be here at this stage,” Paige Bueckers said. “To both be doing what we love after all we’ve both been through, I’m sure if you ask her, she wouldn’t change it. Just because of how it’s shaped us, our mentality, our faith, and our belief that everything happens for a reason.”

Ad

Ad

Bueckers was appreciative of the journey and the present situation that they both find themselves in.

Azzi Fudd reacts to viral Paige Bueckers touch pass in UConn's Final Four victory

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies put up an impressive 85-51 win over the UCLA Bruins in Friday’s Final Four matchup, as they secured a spot in the national championship game against South Carolina.

Ad

Amid the victory, one moment stood out: a volleyball-style pass from Paige Bueckers that instantly went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With less than two minutes left on the clock in the first half, Azzi Fudd intercepted a UCLA turnover and threw a quick pass down the court to Bueckers. Instead of catching the ball, Bueckers instinctively redirected it midair with a touch pass to her teammate Kaitlyn Chen, who went down the lane to score a layup.

After the game, Bueckers, Fudd, and Sarah Strong faced the media with coach Geno Auriemma in the postgame press conference. Expectedly, Bueckers was asked about the play.

Ad

"It was kind of just instinct," Bueckers explained. "Azzi threw me the ball, it was a great pass and I saw almost like three people coming at me. So I knew it was going to be a jump ball, and at that point, I just wanted to get a hand on it and find Chen, because I knew she was running the floor with me. So I just did that."

Ad

Azzi Fudd was quick to respond, saying, “I thought it was great!”

Sarah Strong led the Huskies’ offense with 22 points, Azzi Fudd scored 19 points, and Paige Bueckers put up 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here