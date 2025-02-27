“It's about our group chat”: Kiyan Anthony’s $30 million worth mom La La Anthony teases new show with Kim Kardashian

As Kiyan Anthony nears his college basketball debut, La La Anthony is focusing on the silver screen. The actress, fashion model and entrepreneur is set to launch her first project with 20th Television, "Group Chat." The scripted Hulu series revolves around everything a group of friends discuss about each other's lives, friendships and relationships.

La La, who has a net worth of $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), shared her excitement for the project while speaking with Andrew Korpan of ClutchPoints on Wednesday. A definitive timeline of the launch has yet to be revealed.

"It's about our group chat," La La said. "It's literally a series about our group chat. So, that's going to be a good one that we're super excited about."

The show will also visually render elements from La La's "The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness," a New York Times bestseller, released in January 2014.

La La will co-star in the project in a limited capacity alongside Kim Kardashian. The close friends also serve as executive producers of the series. Kenya Barris, the writer of "White Men Can't Jump," and Khalabo Ink Society's Adam Kassan are also assisting in the production.

La La started out as a VJ and transitioned into modeling and acting. Some of her recent works include "The Bad Guardian" and "The Waterboyz" in 2024. She also appeared on "The Chi" and "BMF" on Showtime.

La La Anthony's reaction to Kiyan Anthony's commitment to Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony announced that he would play for his father's alma mater, Syracuse Orange, while appearing on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Nov. 15. La La Anthony, who was the other guest on the show, reacted to her son's decision by highlighting the importance of his college journey.

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm happy because he's happy and I think it's an incredible decision," La La said (28:10). "They're an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority.

"They were great and I mean it's big shoes to fill but at the same time this is his moment and his lane and it's time for him to create his own."

Kiyan's decision to join Syracuse stemmed from the dedication and efforts of the coaching staff in recruiting him.

